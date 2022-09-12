5 Reasons Your Mental Health Is Worse On Some Days Than Others

While it is not simple to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is vital.

There are certain variables in your daily life that can affect your mental health. Be aware of these 5 factors!

Our emotional well-being depends to a large extent on the daily inputs we encounter things like stress, our interactions with other people, and the little boosts we get from running into a dear friend or getting good news. You might not always be aware of the impact that these things have on us. Maybe being extra busy at work is affecting us more than we realize and making everything harder, or minor daily hassles that don't seem like a big deal are taking a big toll.

5 FACTORS DUE TO WHICH YOUR MENTAL HEALTH CAN GET TRIGGERED

Different Inputs, Different Outputs

The daily inputs we encounter like stress, interactions with other people have a great impact on our emotional well-being. This does not have to be all negative. Some positive events during the day like a little encouragement form your boss or appreciation from your friend also impacts mental health, this time it has positive impacts. Most of the time, people are unaware of the fact that these things can effect the mental state deeply. Just like positive words have positive impacts, negative things can create extra stress in people's lives.

Hormonal Changes

One of the major factors that can effect one's mental health is hormones. Hormonal changes and hormonal problems can lead to fluctuations in the mood because hormones has a direct link to your emotions. The release of stress hormones like cortisol through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis has wide-ranging effects on things like blood sugar, inflammation, energy, and irritability, among many others.

Sleep Quality And Quantity

From energy, mood to the feeling of irritability, good sleep or poor sleep can majorly impact all these aspects. If a person is experiencing poor sleep very frequently, it is bound to mess with their mental health. People might experience a dip in mood, anxiety and an overarching struggle to deal with life.

Diet

The psychological state of human beings gets impacted by their physiological condition as well. For example, excessive consumption of sugar can lead to a crash in the mood and energy and excessive caffeine can also increase people's anxiety. As the authors of a recent review of research on diet and mental health concluded, specific aspects of diet can lead to acute changes in mood. Every human activity is somehow or the other integrated to your mental health.

Mental Perspective

Our mindset can shift from day to day and even moment to moment from optimistic to hopeless, from scarcity to abundance, from thinking the world is against us to knowing the universe has our back. A simple change in perspective can have big effects on our peace of mind, for better and for worse.