5 Reasons Why You Should Stop Watching Shows While Eating Lunch Or Dinner!

Watching TV or OTT shows while eating is incredibly fun and we have all done it at some point or the other. Sometimes, we like to eat lunch with our laptop and sometimes it is during dinner. If you live alone, you are even more likely to make this a habit because your laptop or TV is your only lunch buddy. But, did you know that this seemingly harmless habit may be quite harmful.

From decreasing your metabolic rate to causing weight gain and obesity, eating while watching shows has many health consequences that you should be aware of:

Overeating is the first consequence of eating while watching TV shows. When you do both together, you are barely aware of what you are eating and how much you are eating. You may eat less or more but experts say that you are more likely to eat more than you should. Overeating has its own consequences which we have pointed out later in this article.

Carelessly Eating Junk Food

Experts say that you are more likely to eat increased amounts of junk and processed foods just because it is fun. We always equate movie night with a lot of snacks and not all of these snacks are healthy food items. So, if you make this a habit, inevitably you will reap the consequences of poor nutrition, weight gain, digestive issues and obesity.

Risk Of Obesity

Eating food while watching TV or a Netflix show puts you at risk of obesity. Why? Firstly, it can slow down your metabolic rate, secondly it can lead to overeating, mindless eating, decreased awareness of the situation, poor food choices and reduced physical activity. All of these factors combined can lead to weight gain obesity.

Decreased Satiety

When you are watching something and trying to enjoy both your meal and the show, inevitably you end up enjoying one more than the other. You will not get the satisfaction of the food that you are eating because of which you might feel less full. This can lead to overeating and eventually, obesity.

You Do Not Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating is important as it ensure that you chew your food properly before swallowing. Taking your time to chew your food is a goo habit. The more your chew it, the easier it is to digest. Easy digestion will also keep your metabolic rate high and avoid problems like acidity, heartburn and obesity. However, when you are distracted, you may not be mindful while eating. So, this can be detrimental for your overall digestive system.