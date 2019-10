The flu or influenza is a serious disease. It can lead to hospitalisation and, at times, can even be fatal. Millions of people suffer from this disease every year and tens of thousands die from it. This is what makes flu vaccine necessary. Annual flu vaccination is the best way of protecting your loved ones from influenza. There are different types of flu vaccines and the standard one offers protection from 3 trains of influenza. Ask your doctor about the type of flu vaccine you need, and he will guide you accordingly. This vaccine helps develop antibodies in the body. These antibodies provide protection from the virus. But it will take about two weeks to be effective. So, you must take the vaccine shot two weeks before the beginning of the flu season. Let us see why you must go in for this vaccination.

You will reduce your risk of catching flu

Vaccines do not eliminate the risk of catching the flu. But, it reduces the risk by almost 50 per cent. Effectiveness of the vaccines depends on what strain of flu is going around in that particular season. Viruses evolve all the time. Taking your flu shot on time will make sure that your body is able to fight against the circulating virus.

Reduces the risk of related issues

Fever, fatigue, muscle ache and cough are common symptoms of the flu. Apart from these, other health issues like headaches, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea can also develop. This is especially true in the case of children. According to the American Lung Association, Chicago, influenza virus can trigger some alarming illness, one of which is pneumonia. This disease weakens the immune system, which can increase your risk of developing bacterial, fungal or viral pneumonia.

Gives protection to unborn babies

According to a 2018 study by the Infectious Disease Society of America, Virginia, flu vaccination given to pregnant women can protect the baby from the disease. Antibodies in a woman’s body are transferred to the baby. These antibodies also protect the baby from catching the flu after delivery.

Reduces the severity of illness

If you are affected by the illness even after vaccination, then your immunisation will help you fight it. The antibodies made by the vaccine will help your immune system in fighting the disease. According to a 2018 study, published in the journal ScienceDirect, people who got their shot are more likely to live through the disease than people who are not vaccinated.

Seperates previous medical condition from flu

Infestation of the flu virus in diabetics and patients with chronic lung disease can be deadly. Previous health condition has already weakened the immune system of an individual. Flu could further take it down. A weak immune system will increase the risk of organ failure and death. A flu vaccine will help prevent this.