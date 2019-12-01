According to a 2018 survey by Barna Research Group, most individuals who seek therapy either have a friend or family member who have attended the same before. This proves that society plays a big role in sending a person for counselling treatment. People who don’t understand the concept of therapy are generally the ones who are skeptical about its effectiveness. These are also the people who spread wrong information about this treatment procedure. It is important to understand that just because therapy didn’t work for one person, it doesn’t mean it will not work for someone else. Defining a whole