There are solution-based therapies that focus more on finding solutions instead of talking about the things that lead to the problem. ©Shutterstock

According to a 2018 survey by Barna Research Group, most individuals who seek therapy either have a friend or family member who have attended the same before. This proves that society plays a big role in sending a person for counselling treatment. People who don’t understand the concept of therapy are generally the ones who are skeptical about its effectiveness. These are also the people who spread wrong information about this treatment procedure.

It is important to understand that just because therapy didn’t work for one person, it doesn’t mean it will not work for someone else. Defining a whole treatment method on the basis of a few people’s experiences is bad science. Misconceptions and misinformation spread about therapy as a treatment method are also responsible for creating a divide between a mental patient and a therapist.

Here are a few things you should know therapy. It might encourage you or someone you know to take up this treatment option.

Going for therapy is not a sign of personal weakness

Mental disorders should be treated like any other physical disease. Seeing a mental health professional is not a sign of weakness. Rather, asking for help is a sign of strength. It takes courage to admit that you don’t have all the answers and that you want to take steps to improve your condition.

There are different types of therapies

Therapy is not just about sitting on a couch and talking about your feelings. There are different types of therapies depending on your need and mental state. There are solution-based therapies that focus more on finding solutions instead of talking about the things that lead to the problem. There is cognitive behavioral therapy that aims to improve your thoughts and thinking patterns. So, before you start talking to your friends about this, find out the type of therapy that will help you the most. There are free-online tests that can help you in understanding the type of therapy you require.

Find a good therapist

A good therapist is the one who knows what lying looks like. Most patients are known to lie to their therapist since they subconsciously feel uncomfortable telling the truth. Find a therapist you can trust and who makes you feel comfortable. Fire your therapist if you feel that he/she is not helpful or just isn’t a good match for you.

There is online therapy

Online therapy is an effective way of treating mental disorder. It is convenient and brings a sense of anonymity to the treatment. You can use nicknames if you don’t feel like revealing your real name. You can schedule live video sessions or shoot off a text message for help during emergencies. Online therapy helps connect you to a licensed mental health professional without leaving your home.

Therapy will end sooner or later

Going to a therapist is not a temporary solution. It is a permanent solution, which could end in just 8 sessions. Working with a therapist is not an indefinite process. Once you are well, you can stop the treatment. So, if you are worried that you will become overly dependent on a shrink for the rest of your life, then look for a therapist who is known for using short-term interventions and treatment.