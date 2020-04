The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world into a standstill, with many nations imposing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The outbreak which began in China in December 2019 has spread to over 200 countries, killing more than 33,000 lives so far. Scientists and medical researchers are yet to find any cure or vaccine for the deadly virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March. The organisation defines pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world had witnessed a number of pandemics of diseases. Some were even more deadly than the COVID-19. Here are 5 of the worst pandemics that shook the world before Coronavirus.

Smallpox

It is a contagious disease caused by the variola virus. It is estimated that smallpox killed 300 to 500 million people during the 20th century. After successful vaccination campaigns throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the WHO certified the eradication of smallpox in December 1979.

HIV/AIDS (1976)

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infections and disease. It was first identified in Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976. Since 1981, it has killed more than 36 million people. Currently there are between 31 and 35 million people living with HIV, majority in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sixth cholera pandemic (1899–1923)

It was a major outbreak of cholera the originated in India, where it killed more than 800,000 people. Later it spread to the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Russia.

Spanish flu (1918 to 1920)

It was an influenza pandemic caused by an H1N1 virus. It spread around the world between 1918 and 1919. The virus was linked with an avian (bird) origin, though it’s exact origin was unclear. According to the CDC estimates, it infected about 500 million people (or one-third of the world’s population). It ultimately caused least 50 million deaths worldwide.

Swine flu (2009)

This is the most recent flu pandemic caused by a novel influenza virus, H1N1. The virus is said to be first detected in the US, from where it spread quickly cross the world. The CDC estimated that it caused up to 575,400 deaths worldwide. This flu pandemic primarily affected children and middle-aged adults (older adults had immunity. The pandemic ended in 2010. However, the (H1N1)pdm09 virus still continues to circulate as a seasonal flu virus, causing deaths worldwide every year.

