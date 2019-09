If chewing is the first step of digesting nutrients, then taking care of your teeth should be your first priority. People often forget about the little things and little things here can literally come back to bite you. No teeth means no chewing and this means no nutrition. But insufficient nutrients intake will also lead to toothache and weaken tooth enamel. We need to eat the right nutrients for strong teeth and healthy gums.

Improper care will lead to gum disease, tooth decay and bone decay. Tooth decay or any other dental problem is a sign of some deficiency. It could also indicate an underlying disease. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, sinus infection, diabetes, celiac disease, alcoholism and even bowel disease first manifests as some dental health problem.

Here, we talk about the nutrients that are essential for strong teeth

Calcium

Your body will try to make up for calcium deficiency by leaching it from your teeth enamel. This will weaken your teeth and ultimately may cause them to fall off. It leads to tooth decay and gum diseases. To avoid this condition, add more calcium-rich foods to your diet. Milk, beans, oyster and other dairy products are good sources of calcium.

Iron

Iron influences the connective tissues in your teeth enamel. Take that away from your diet and sores will form inside your mouth. Deficiency of iron can also cause inflammation in the tongue and gums. Have a lot of red meat, nuts and spices to increase your iron intake.

Vitamin C

Lack of vitamin C can cause bleeding in the gums. It affects the periodontal ligament. Oranges, amla and sweet potatoes are excellent sources of Vitamin C.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps in absorption of calcium by your body. If you have vitamin D deficiency, it may induce a metallic taste in your mouth. Your mouth may also be either too dry or too wet. For strong teeth, include fish and milk to your diet.

Vitamin B3 and B2

Vitamin B3 regulates oral health. A deficiency in this vitamin will lead to mouth odor and sores in the mouth. Eat lots of chicken to increase your vitamin B3 intake. Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), on the other hand, is found in spinach, almonds and pasta. It rejuvenates cell power.