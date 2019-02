According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.6 million deaths were caused owing to diabetes. It was the seventh leading cause of death in the year 2016. A healthy diet, staying physically active, maintaining normal body weight and avoiding tobacco can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. The figures are certainly harrowing. Now, a new study has found out a link between diabetes and backache and neck pain.

A study published in the journal Plos One, revealed that common diabetes medication may influence pain, possibly via its effect on blood glucose levels. As per the study, diabetes contributes to a 35 per cent higher risk of low back pain and 24 per cent risk of neck pain.

According to co-author Paulo Ferreira, Associate Professor from the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, it recommended that healthcare professionals should consider screening for unknown diabetes in patients seeking care for neck pain or low back pain. Neck and back pain and diabetes are afflicting many people. The analysis also found that Type 2 diabetes and low backache are tied to obesity and lack of physical activity. Thus, weight control and physical activity play a vital role in staying healthy and hearty. So, here brief you about the tips to reduce your blood sugar levels.

1: You should control your stress levels

Do you know that stress can affect your blood sugar levels? Hormones like glucagon and cortisol are secreted during stress. Thus, they cause blood sugar levels to go up. Various studies suggested that exercise, relaxation and meditation can help you de-stress and reduce your blood sugar levels. You can do yoga on a daily basis. We guarantee that you will surely feel better.

2: You should stay physically active

A lack of physical activity can invite a host of health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and many more. Hence, regular exercise can help you shed those excess kilos and allow your muscles to use blood sugar for energy and muscle contraction. In case, you have problems with blood sugar control, you should check your levels regularly. Furthermore, you can opt for weight lifting, brisk walking, running, dancing, hiking, swimming and so on. You must speak to your fitness expert before taking up any fitness programme.

3: You should eat foods with a low glycemic index

Tons of research suggested that eating low-glycemic-index can help lower long-term blood sugar levels. You can go for eggs, oats, barley, beans, lentils, legumes, sweet potatoes, yams, and non-starchy vegetables.

4: You should get a good night’s sleep

A lack of sleep can also affect your blood sugar levels. Not only this, it can increase your appetite and promote weight gain as well. It can also decrease the release of growth hormones and increase your cortisol levels. Both of these play a vital role in blood sugar control. So try to get a peaceful good night’s sleep.

5: You should eat fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are abundant in soluble fibre, that can help control blood sugar levels. According to many studies, fenugreek can effectively reduce blood sugar in patients suffering from diabetes.