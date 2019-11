From tools to harness the vagina’s energy to weird methods of cleaning it, there is so much information available regarding women’s sexual health that it is not a surprise that some of them don’t make any sense. Believing and pursuing these myths are not only a waste of money but can have negative health consequences too. The idea behind vaginal myths is to suggest that it needs improvement. Here are some common myths about the vagina, which can have serious health consequences.

Myth: Eating food such as pineapple can change your vaginal smell

Fact: Eating certain foods can make your vaginal smell better is probably the most ancient myth about the vagina. But the truth is bacteria and mucus in the vagina are responsible for vaginal smell, and eating no amount of food, can kill, multiply, or alter these bacteria in any way. If your vagina smells different or abnormal, then it could be because of an infection.

Myth: Tight underwear can cause vaginal infections

Fact: Vaginal yeast infection refers to the condition where healthy vaginal bacteria (lactobacilli) are unable the handle the presence of fungal infection in the vagina. It can also be caused due to compromised immunity system or bacterial colonisation, none of which are affected by a tight underwear. Tight underwear can cause skin irritation, but there is no proof that it can cause an infection.

Myth: Yogurt can treat your yeast infection

Fact: Yogurt, which contains friendly bacteria and probiotics, has always been considered as an effective means of treating a yeast infection. While it may sound good, the truth is that good bacteria in yogurt, lactobacilli, is very different from the bacteria in the vagina. Yogurt can help manage the symptoms of vaginal yeast infection by cooling them down, but it cannot treat it. It is advised that you depend on prescription anti-fungal medications as they are more effective.

Myth: You’ll have the best orgasms if you find your G-spot

Fact: G-spot refers to a supposed pleasure-inducing zone inside the front wall of the vagina. Recent research has suggested that it doesn’t even exist. And, even if it does, sexual pleasure is more complicated than touching one area of the body. German researcher Ernst Gräfenberg was the first person to introduce the concept of G-spot in the world. Recent research has suggested that Gräfenberg did not discover a new concept but just a pack of nerve endings in the clitoris.

Myth: You can get drunk using an alcohol-soaked tampon

Fact: Probably the silliest rumour surrounding the vagina is that an alcohol-soaked tampon can make women drunk. Not only can a regular tampon not hold alcohol, the vagina itself cannot soak alcohol from a tampon. Not only is it ineffective, it can cause major health risks. So, it is advised that you should avoid doing this.