There are several myths surrounding the use of face masks that need to be addressed. Here are 5 misconceptions about face masks you should stop believing.

A pandemic that would change the way we do things is not something we expected. And we certainly did not expect face masks to become a necessity or a fashion statement. With the onset of the viral disease, these became an integral part of our lives. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in all public settings, and anywhere with people around you. It may help alleviate your chances of developing coronavirus.

We all know that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is mainly transmitted by respiratory droplets and can be prevented by wearing a face mask. However, many people have complained about how wearing masks is making it difficult for them to breathe properly. Amidst all this, many misconceptions about wearing masks came into light that needs some serious attention. With that said, here are the common myths you need to know and should stop believing.

Myth #1: Cloth Masks Do Not Protect You From Getting Covid-19

If you think wearing cloth masks don't help alleviate the risk of contracting the deadly disease, think again. CDC suggests wearing cloth masks with high thread counts to combat the virus. These reduce the number of respiratory droplets a person releases into the air when talking, coughing or sneezing. Plus, it is better to have some protection than none.

Myth #2: You Should Wear Masks Even While Exercising

It is advisable not to wear face masks while exercising as it may get wet and reduce your ability to breathe properly. Also, it may lead to the growth of microorganisms, which can elevate your risk of getting the infection. Make sure you maintain a physical distance of at least a meter during exercise.

Myth #3: It Is Okay Not To Practice Social Distancing If You’re Wearing Masks

Many people believe that wearing a face mask is all you need to do to steer clear of the deadly virus, but that is not entirely true. It is one of the steps required to slow down the transmission of Covid-19. Everyone should practice social distancing and take other precautions like staying home when not feeling well, washing hands frequently, and self-isolate in case you do not feel well.

Myth #4: It Reduces Oxygen Levels

Yes, face masks aren’t the most comfortable accessories to wear, but that doesn’t mean that they will affect your oxygen levels. According to the World Health Organization, prolonged use of masks does not lead to CO2 (carbon dioxide) intoxication or oxygen deficiency. You just have to make sure that it fits properly and isn’t too tight or restricts breathing.

Myth #5: You Can Reuse All Masks

Not all masks are created equal, so you can’t keep reusing all. While cloth masks can be used after being washed properly, you cannot use disposable ones more than once. It is not considered safe to use them after the inner lining gets moist. It also becomes difficult to sterilize disposable masks, so it is better to avoid reusing them.