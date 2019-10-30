5 Morning Habits That Might Be Silently Sabotaging Your Health

Are you overdoing some of the healthy habits? © Shutterstock

We have been fed with a lot of information about what's healthy and what's not that sometimes we end up overdoing these 'healthy' habits. Here's a list of things you might need to think twice about.

Have you ever heard that your healthy habits might have some side-effects? Strange, right? But it's true. Though, it takes days and moths to build a routine around these habits, some of these might not even be healthy and some are so 'overdone' that they start affecting negatively. Talking about it, please remember that whatever is mentioned below need not to be eliminated completely from the schedule, but moderation is the key here. Here are the putative healthy habits that you might be taking too far.

Brushing teeth after meal

How many times you brush your teeth? Once, twice or after every meal? Well, if it's just in morning, it's unhealthy and if it's after every meal, it's also not recommended. Then how many times you're supposed to brush in a day? The answer is twice is enough. Experts believe that brushing in morning and before bedtime is all that you need to maintain your oral health. Brushing more than that may scrap teeth's natural enamel which gives teeth their colour and also acts as protective shield around them. So, in a way you are hurting your oral health if in case you are too finicky about brushing after every meal.

Drinking eight glasses of water everyday

If there is one healthy myth that will live for eternity is having eight glasses of water every day. Surprised? So were we when we dig deeper into it. There's no science behind our body needing eight glasses of water every day. The truth is that it's the total quality of water that body needs, and you are getting some amount of water from prepared food as well. Water is present in fruits and vegetables. You might need excess water intake if in case you have a medical condition. Otherwise, you need debunk this myth and simply drink when you are thirsty.

TRENDING NOW

Crushing in gym way too hard is healthy habit myth

Yes, you've always been told that working out is great. It is but how much is too much? Are you spending too much time in gym? If yes, you need to reconsider your fitness rules. Just because you skipped your exercise for a day or overate for a couple of days, it doesn't mean spending extra time is gym will healthily compensate what you've missed. High intensity workout is good for metabolism, but your muscles need some time to recover. Over-training may disrupt your fitness goal and for women, it sometimes interferes with menstrual cycle. You need to optimise and it's better to take help of a trainer.

Eliminating sugar and replacing it with alternatives

Cutting down on sugar intake is definitely recommended. The kind of life we all are leading (more sedentary and stressful), it's better to take lesser amount of sugar. While moderately opting for this habit is healthy, going extreme with it can have repercussions. Do you know that sugar also helps in building our immunity against infections and diseases? You may consider taking natural sugar but do not eliminate it completely. Additionally, replacing it with sugar-free can be more damaging. Sugar-free is nothing but chemically processed sugar continuous use of which can have long-term detrimental health issues.

Cutting off snacks completely is not a healthy habit

Again, surprised that snacks can also be important to maintain healthy body? You might have chuck mindless eating, chips, breads, snacks, candy bar all together from your diet but a little bit of these won't hurt you. There are two reason for this if you stop eating these then your body might not have immunity against them. So, if you decide to treat yourself someday, there's a high possibility that body will not happily accept it. Second, sudden fluctuation in blood sugar level because of elimination of these foods might result in fatigue, mood swings and irritability.

You may like to read