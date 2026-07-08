5 monsoon self-care habits doctors recommend to prevent seasonal illnesses

Stay healthy during the rainy season with simple daily habits that help reduce the risk of infections, foodborne diseases, mosquito-borne illnesses, and common monsoon health problems.

Monsoon self-care habits

The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the summer heat, but it also creates ideal conditions for bacteria, viruses, fungi, and mosquitoes to thrive. This increased incidence results in diseases like viral fever, diarrhoea, food poisoning, fungal skin infections, dengue and malaria. A few simple changes that can be performed daily can go a long way in minimizing your risk of getting sick this rainy season, doctors say.

5 monsoon self-care habits to prevent seasonal illnesses

Here are five monsoon self-care habits to stay healthy:

Drink only safe and clean water

Heavy rainfall can contaminate drinking water and may result in ingestion of disease-causing microbes with potential risk of stomach infections and diarrhoea. Medical professionals are advising to drink filtered or boiled or treated water particularly during the monsoons. Do not drink water from sources other than sought and water stored in a covered area should be covered.

Safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene is one of the single most effective measures for preventing child mortality from water borne diseases according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Wash your hands regularly

Hand hygiene is one of the most simple, effective and accessible ways to prevent infections. Wash hands with soap and clean water before eating, after using the toilet, after returning home and after touching often-used areas of public surfaces.

Following good hand washing practices will remove germs before they enter the body to cause either respiratory infections or diarrhoeal diseases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

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Eat freshly cooked food and avoid unhygienic meals

During the rainy season, insects and bacteria begin to multiply fast, which makes food stale or uncovered unsafe to eat. Health experts recommend fresh cooked food at home, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and avoid street food as it can be exposed to water and flies.

In addition, WHOstates that improving food hygiene and the provision of safe drinking water can be used to help lower the risk of diarrhoeal diseases.

Keep your skin and feet clean and dry

Puddles and your very wet clothes for a long time can make a fungal infection, as well as skin rashes and athlete's foot, more likely. To change clothing immediately from wet clothing, to dry the feet completely after wet feet and to wear breathable shoes as much as possible, doctors suggest.

During wet weather, CDC'shygiene recommendations include good personal hygiene, which helps prevent infections.

Prevent mosquito breeding around your home

During the monsoon, mosquito related diseases like Dengue and Malaria also become predominant that creates stagnant water as breeding ground. Empty water in flower pots, buckets, coolers and any abandoned containers at least weekly. Apply mosquito repellent, mosquito nets or window screens, particularly in the evening.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.