5-minute walk every hour can reverse the harmful effects of sitting too long, study finds

Taking a five-minute walk every hour may improve mood, blood flow and overall health while reducing the harmful effects of prolonged sitting.

5-minute walk every hour (Image AI Generated)

Sitting for long hours has become a normal part of modern life. For lots of people, a lot of time is spent comfortably sitting at a desk, during web meetings, viewing television, or interacting with cell phones. But a new study has confirmed a five-minute walk every hour might help blunt the negative impacts of sitting for more than an hour.

What Did The Study Find?

According to recent research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which concluded that a brief (5-minute) walk after every hour of sitting time was actually practical and effective for enhancing health and mood in adults who are spending extended periods sitting.

More than 19,000 adults were part of the study, walking on one of five different break schedules. Of all the walking routines tested, a 5 minute walking every hour had the best level of ease and health benefits.

Why is Prolonged Sitting Harmful?

Sitting for hours at a time has long been associated with a negative impact on the body. Sitting for long periods of time has been associated with obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, poor blood flow, and mental health issues.

Physical inactivity is recognised by WHOas being one of the top causes of death worldwide. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that sitting for extended periods of time can also raise the risk for chronic diseases, even for the most physically active individuals.

How do Walking Breaks Help?

Any activity can stimulate movement, increase circulation and promote better blood sugar control, even if it's only a little. Breaking up prolonged sitting has been demonstrated to enhance glucose and insulin reactions in grownups.

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Results of another study in theJournal of Exercise Science & Fitness showed that taking frequent breaks to walk in the hour were beneficial in controlling blood sugar for sedentary adults.

Regular exercise also is known to decrease stiffness, encourage good posture and promote concentration when working.

Simple Ways to Add Movement During The Day

There is no need to make your workouts more complicated by increasing your movement. A few of the basic tips:

Move around while using the cellphone

Stretch or stand during breaks of activity

Use the stairs rather than the lift.

Create a timed reminders for getting up every hour.

Exercise for several minutes following eating episodes

The Mayo Clinic also advises making frequent breaks participating in activities during the day such as standing up and moving off the chair to reduce health risks associated with prolonged sitting.

These new results highlight the impact on health that can be seen when lifestyle changes are made at a small level. Frequent brief walking exercises during the day can lead to a slight improvement in feelings and energy level, and reduce the negative effects of sitting for long durations, with just five minutes of walking per hour. Experts now believe that movement should be a key component to everyone's day, particularly for those who spend a lot of time working at a desk or sitting.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.