5 Lifestyle Habits That Can Affect Your Sperm Health

What do you understand when we say sperm health? A healthy sperm count is about 15 million or more for every millilitre (mL) of semen. And not just this, the more you have, the more likely one of them will make it through the female reproductive system to an egg. The correct movement of the sperm is important, this in medical terms is called sperm mobility. However, not every sperm moves effectively and sometimes it doesn't move at all. This is what is known as bad sperm health.

Habits That Can Affect Your Sperm Health

Poor sperm health can be a result of many factors. Some can also include your lifestyle habits. Yes, you read that right, your lifestyle habits can majorly affect your sperm health, and thus your fertility. Check out the below-mentioned daily habits that you are doing without knowing that it has a huge effect (negative) on your sperm health.

Not Eating Superfoods

Not taking enough superfoods daily in the diet can have a major effect on your health. Eating healthy encourages the production of antioxidants in the body, which helps in maintaining sperm production. Some of the superfoods that you can eat are -

Seafood (eat fresh fish and avoid frozen as much as possible) Include nuts in your diet Try and have more whole grains Add more sources of low-fat dairy to your diet Vegetables and fruits should be consumed daily

Not Exercising

Exercising regularly can have some amazing effects on your body and your overall health. This also includes your sexual health. According to the experts, weight resistance and cardiovascular exercises are best for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and boosting fertility.

Smoking Regularly? It Can Harm Sperm Health

Smoking tobacco can leave your body dealing with high oxidative stress which can affect your sperm's health (can also lead to low sperm count, and increase your chances of infertility).

Cut Down Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can do a lot of harm to your body. These effects can be detrimental to sperm concentration and morphology. Drinking too much alcohol can also lead to low testosterone production.

Stress and Negativity

Taking stress and thinking negative all the time can take a toll on your sperm health. Thinking positive is important as it can keep your mental health perfect. Stress is also linked to many health conditions and over the years, studies have shown that stress also may be a causal factor in fertility too.