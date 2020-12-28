Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 will be remembered as one of the deadliest years in human history. The novel coronavirus also called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has infected more than 78 million people and claimed 1.7 million lives globally (as of December 27 2020) since it was first recognized in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan city. According to Anthony Fauci America's top infectious diseases expert COVID-19 is the worst pandemic in more than 100 years. The infamous Spanish flu of 1918-1919 is considered the worst pandemic in modern history. Caused by an H1N1 virus it infected