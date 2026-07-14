5 health tests beyond blood sugar and cholesterol that could detect hidden diseases early

Some important health tests can reveal hidden health problems before symptoms appear. Learn which screenings doctors recommend for early detection and better long-term health.

Health tests (Image AI Generated)

Most people are familiar with routine health checks such as blood sugar and cholesterol tests. These are significant, but they don't tell you everything that's meant to show. There are some lesser known tests that can provide early signs of health problems which can be treated early, and avoided causing any complications in the future. Here are five important health tests that deserve more attention.

1. High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test

According to American Heart Association (AHA), the high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test detects small amounts of inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation has been associated with risk of heart disease, stroke and other chronic diseases. If levels of Hs-CRP are elevated, they could elevate an individual's likelihood of cardiovascular disease even if the person is a normal person based upon their cholesterol levels.

2. Vitamin D test

Vitamin D is vital for quality bones, muscles and an immune system. Many individuals don't have any signs or symptoms of low vitamin D levels, though, as per National Institutes of Health (NIH). A blood test for vitamin D can indicate vitamin D deficiency, before symptoms like weakness, tiredness, bone pain or higher risk of fractures occur.

3. Kidney function test (Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio)

Most people think that the only way to find out if you have kidney disease is by blood tests. In the Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (uACR) test, though, urine is checked for the presence of very tiny amounts of protein leakage, one of the most initial signs of kidney damage. A person's body should be tested particularly if they have diabetes, high blood pressure or a history of kidney disease in the family.

4. Bone density scan (DEXA scan)

Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scan is used to measure bone mineral density and makes a fracture diagnosis prior to a fracture. Osteoporosis comes quietly and a lot of people who have it are not aware of it. The test is particularly recommended for women over 65 years old, women experiencing menopause and who have risk factors and men over 65 who have an increased bone fracture risk.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bone mineral density (BMD) is the recommended assessment test for diagnosis of osteoporosis and the Mayo Clinic recommends this test for at-risk patients.

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5. Thyroid function test (TSH)

Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) is a test to see how well the thyroid is functioning. Symptoms of underactive or overactive thyroid include low energy, weight gain or loss, changes in mood, hair loss and irregular heart beats. The symptoms can be confused for sign of stress or 'aging' for many years before being diagnosed as thyroid disorders. A straightforward blood test can assist in early detection of the issue.

"The NHSand Mayo Clinic say that TSH should be checked to confirm the diagnosis of any person who has symptoms or risk factors for thyroid disease."

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