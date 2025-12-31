5 Health Risks Of High Cholesterol: Protect Your Heart, Brain And Well-being

The most common form of death that occurs throughout the world is heart disease. It is caused on a large part by high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and lack of exercise. The symptoms do not manifest clearly in many people until they are hit by a heart attack or stroke. They should not overlook such warning signs as chest pain, shortness of breath, tremendous fatigue or irregular heartbeat. The risk can be reduced by consuming a balanced meal, exercises, stress reduction and frequent health examinations.

High cholesterol, also known as hyperlipidaemia is a medical condition that occurs when you have many lipids (fats) in your blood. According to the World Heart Federation, about 4.4 million people die across the globe due to high cholesterol. The organisation explains that cholesterol is an important part of the human body to function normally, such as building healthy cells and making vitamins and other hormones, but when the cholesterol level exceeds its limit, it can lead to serious health problems.

Types Of Lipids

There are several types of lipids, but the most popular ones are good cholesterol known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and bad cholesterol which is called low-density lipoprotein (LDL). "Your body needs just the right amount of lipids to function. If you have too many lipids, your body can't use them all. The extra lipids start to build up in your arteries. They combine with other substances in your blood to form plaque (fatty deposits)," the Cleveland Clinic explains. "This plaque might not cause any problems for years, but over time, the plaque silently gets bigger and bigger within your arteries. This is why untreated high cholesterol is dangerous. Those extra lipids in your blood help make the plaque bigger without you even knowing it. The only way to know you have high cholesterol is through a blood test."

Managing your cholesterol levels is crucial to protect your heart, brain and overall wellbeing. The first step to take proactive action in managing cholesterol is understanding the risks associated with an imbalance cholesterol levels. Therefore, here are seven health risks you should be aware of that are linked to high cholesterol.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of high cholesterol that can lead to serious complications. The plaque blocks blood flow to your coronary arteries, which supply blood to your heart muscles. Healthcare professionals claim that CAD can result in a heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms or heart failure.

Stroke

High cholesterol can also increase your risk of stroke by increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. When the fat deposit builds up in the artery it can result in blocking blood flow to the brain, reducing oxygen to reach brain cells.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Peripheral Artery Disease also known as PAD, is a medical condition that occurs when your arteries become narrow and reduce blood flow to the arms or legs. When the blood flow to your body is not enough to keep up with the demand, it may result in leg pain when you walk. The best way to treat PAD includes regular exercise, consuming healthy food, avoiding smoking and using tobacco.

Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS)

Another medical condition associated with high cholesterol is renal artery stenosis (RAS) or renal artery disease. This problem occurs when the arteries become narrow to carry blood from your heart to your kidneys. Healthcare professionals claim that RAS can result in hypertension, chronic kidney disease or kidney failure.

Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia

Healthcare professionals claim that chronic mesenteric ischemia is a dangerous condition that happens when part of your digestive system does not get enough blood flow. This condition occurs when there is a blockage in your blood vessels that supply blood to those essential areas. It is a condition that is found mainly in older people, particularly those with cardiovascular disease or blood clotting disorder.

