5 Health Risks of Anal Sex Without Using A Condom As Per Gynaecologists

Unusual side effects of anal sex that you should know.

Is anal sex dangerous for your health? Let's find out from doctors and understand how your body gets affected when you perform an unprotected anal sex.

Is anal sex safe? What diseases can spread when a couple indulges in intimate activities without a condom? A lot of people may have this question. Though it may have once been taboo, it's become more widely accepted over the last few decades. Just like any other type of sexual activity, anal sex also comes with some well-known health risks. In this article, we will understand what diseases or health dangers can anal sex bring when done without a condom. To understand the subject better, we talked to gynecologists who have listed the following six major risks associated with anal sex.

The Importance of Anal Lubrication

Your anus doesn't produce any lubrication on its own. You will therefore need to lubricate it yourself. The fragile tissue inside of your anus is prone to tearing in the absence of lubrication, which can be uncomfortable and increase your risk of infection. Scroll down to know what dangerous diseases an unprotected anal sex can invite.

Rectal Tissue Damage

Your anus, unlike the vagina, is not designed for sexual activity and is not elastic enough to house a penis. Furthermore, it is designed for one-way traffic only, not the other way around. Therefore, your rectal tissue in the anal tube is intended to be torn when you engage in anal intercourse.

TRENDING NOW

High Risks of STIs And STDs

You are far more likely to develop STDs if your rectal cavity is torn. These include maladies including chlamydia, HIV, and rectal gonorrhea. The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) can also be spread through anal action.

STDs are also common: The next one in the line is STD (Sexually Transmitted Diseases). There are many types of STDs that one can catch when they don't perform anal sex the right way or use protection.

HPV Is Very Dangerous

HPV is yet another health concern that unprotected anal intercourse can present. Over 40 different HPV strains exist, some of which carry lower risks than others. It can result in a number of illnesses if the person you are having intercourse with carries HPV strains, which is highly likely given that roughly half of heterosexual men may do so. Anus cancer and anal warts can both be brought on by HPV.

You may like to read

Faecal Incontinence

Faecal incontinence can occur when anal intercourse is performed improperly or without protection. According to a Northwestern University study, women who routinely engage in anal sex in the bedroom are more likely to notice a change in the consistency of their stools. Both urine and faecal incontinence can result from anal intercourse.

Unusual Pain and Bleeding

This can turn painful if proper care is not taken on time. Many people complain about unusual pain and bleeding after getting indulged in sexual activity comprising their anal organs. Because anal sex is not natural, there's a lot of pain involved and you may even bleed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES