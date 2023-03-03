5 Health Issues In Women After The Age of 30 Years

5 Health Issues In Women After The Age of 30 Years

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Virk, Senior Consultant- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, tells us more about the health risk that a woman is more susceptible to facing after reaching 30.

Women naturally tend to prioritize their family members' health first. However, when it comes to taking the initiative for their own health, they falter. Due to the physical differences between men and women, there are several diseases that impact women in a different manner than they affect men. Moreover, it has also been seen that people as young as 30 are experiencing complications, which is why women cannot delay taking care of their own health.TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Gurpreet Kaur Virk, Senior Consultant- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, to understand more about the health risk that a woman is more susceptible to facing after reaching 30.

Health Risks to Watch in Your 30s

Some of the top diseases affecting women after crossing the age of 30 are:

Heart disease

Women's hearts are smaller in size than men's hearts. Their heart rate is comparatively faster and can beat at around 78 to 82 beats per minute. Women are more likely to develop critical heart diseases and have fatal heart attacks. Being aware of all the symptoms, paying attention to bodily changes, and ensuring a healthy lifestyle is crucial for women to prevent critical heart disorders.

TRENDING NOW

Diabetes

Women tend to be more at risk of diabetes due to multiple factors, including obesity, hormonal changes, family history, and gestational diabetes, which is the development of diabetes during pregnancy. Diabetes management in women can also be different as they may develop UTIs and yeast infections, blood sugar level changes during the menstrual cycle, and menopause complications. They are required to make their fitness and eating habits a priority and prevent the occurrence of diabetes. Along with it being a complicated, lifelong disease, it can also take a toll on their mental health.

Cancer

2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and nearly 7 Lakh died as a result. Half of the cases of breast cancer occur in women who have no lurking risk factors, such as family history or radiation exposure. Women should self-examine for breast cancer after a few days of their menstrual cycle. Women over the age of 40 must also get screened for breast cancer every two years.

Osteoporosis

It is a medical condition in which bones gradually become weak and brittle, making them more susceptible to fractures. Women can be more susceptible to this progressive condition at the age of menopause. Oestrogen is required for healthy bone density, and its absence after menopause increases the risk of bone problems. Osteoporosis can also occur at a young age due to causes including a lack of calcium, arthritis, being confined to bed due to a major accident, and bad lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking.

You may like to read

Thyroid Disorders

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland present near the throat. When compared to men, women are more likely to develop thyroid disorders. It is commonly caused by iodine deficiency or autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system attacks the thyroid. This is a progressive condition and must be managed by actively reducing stress, maintaining a healthy food diet, and keeping the mind and body fit.

RECOMMENDED STORIES