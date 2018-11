In winter, we notice many changes in the weather. These changes do not leave the body untouched. There occur many types of problems in our body due to cold weather. It is, therefore, necessary to make some changes in our daily routine and lifestyle during the changing season. In the summer where it is advisable to avoid sunlight and in winter it is necessary for the body to get exposure to sunlight in the morning.

Why sunlight is important for our body during winter?

The immune system is the natural protector of the body against bacteria or other diseases. When an antigen or infected organism enters the body when the immune system begins to form antibodies that fight against the diseases. It is very important for the body to get sunshine to increase it. This not only helps in getting vitamin D but also helps reduce swelling and high blood pressure. Sunlight also helps in improving brain function. For this, just need to get up a little early, so that the rays of morning sunlight can fall on your body for 15-20 minutes.

What are the benefits of sunlight?

Vitamin D

The sunshine provides us with 90 per cent of our vitamin D, which slows the ageing process and helps protect against disease. Just 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight exposure is enough.

Healthier weight

According to the researchers at Edinburgh and Southampton Universities, exposure to UV rays of sunlight helped release nitric oxide, a protein which slows the development of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Better mood

According to various studies, the antidepressant effect of vitamin D through sunlight exposure improves the mood.

Improved sleep

According to a Health US News report, going out for 15 minutes daily in the morning helps to reduce the body’s melatonin production, the hormone that makes you drowsy at night. So, when it gets dark outside this will help your body clock recognise that it is the time to produce it again.

Lower blood pressure

According to a study by the University of Edinburgh, exposure to UV rays could help if you suffer from high blood pressure. After being exposed to rays for two 20-minute sessions the results showed that blood pressure levels dropped significantly for one hour.

How to get more exposure to sunlight?