5 Health Benefits Of Soaking in The Winter Sun

Sunlight also helps in improving brain function.©Shutterstock.

Exposure to morning sunlight not only helps boost your immunity, but also helps reduce swelling, lower high blood pressure, improve brain function.

It is advisable to avoid sunlight in the summer, but it is important that your body during gets enough exposure to sunlight during winter. Cold weather can trigger many types of problems in our body, making it prone to various diseases. Keeping your immune system strong is important to fight against the diseases. Exposure to sunlight not only helps boost your immunity and get vitamin D, but also helps reduce swelling and high blood pressure. Sunlight also helps in improving brain function. Get up a little early and let the rays of morning sunlight fall on your body for at least 15-20 minutes every day.

What are the benefits of soaking up in the winter sun?

Below are five amazing health health benefits of soaking up in the winter sun.

Vitamin D

The sunshine provides us with 90 per cent of our vitamin D, which slows the ageing process and helps protect against disease. Just 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight exposure is enough.

Healthier weight

According to the researchers at Edinburgh and Southampton Universities, exposure to UV rays of sunlight helped release nitric oxide, a protein which slows the development of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Better mood

According to various studies, the antidepressant effect of vitamin D through sunlight exposure improves the mood.

Improved sleep

According to a Health US News report, going out for 15 minutes daily in the morning helps to reduce the body's melatonin production, the hormone that makes you drowsy at night. So, when it gets dark outside this will help your body clock recognise that it is the time to produce it again.

Lower blood pressure

According to a study by the University of Edinburgh, exposure to UV rays could help if you suffer from high blood pressure. After being exposed to rays for two 20-minute sessions the results showed that blood pressure levels dropped significantly for one hour.

How to get more exposure to sunlight?

The best way to get fresh sunlight in the morning is to walk in the open area for fifteen to twenty minutes before 10 o'clock in the morning.

If it is not possible to go out then you can sit in your balcony while reading the newspaper, let your body absorb sunlight.

Students can also move their study tables in such a way that morning sunlight comes to their table directly, they can use this time to study.

The best way to get sunshine in the house is to not close the windows and drop the curtains until 10 o'clock in the morning.

