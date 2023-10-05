5 Common Habits To Avoid For Optimal Brain Health

Explore five habits that can damage brain health.

Avoiding or mitigating these harmful habits can go a long way in maintaining brain health.

Do you think of brain health as you think of your gut and heart? We pay attention to heart function, kidney function, and overall bodily problems but forget about one of the most essential organs which is our brain. The human brain is one of the remarkable organs known to control our thoughts, emotions, and actions. Hence, maintaining brain health is equally important. We tend to ignore day-to-day activities that could impact our brain health and cognitive function, like eating unhealthy food, consuming excessive alcohol, following a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress conditions, and others. These factors also contribute to early brain aging and welcome brain-related diseases.

Chronic Stress

Day-to-day fuss may cause a little stress but if the stress prevails for long, it can create a problem. Chronic stress is one of the most significant threats to brain health. When we feel stressed, our bodies release cortisol, a hormone that can harm brain health if produced in excess. Prolonged exposure to high cortisol levels can lead to structural changes in the brain, particularly in the hippocampus, which is vital for memory and learning. It can also impair the growth of new neurons. Hence it is important to reduce stress to promote healthy brain health. To do this, you can incorporate relaxation techniques into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. Prioritize self-care and seek professional help dates memories. Without sufficient rest, these processes are compromised.

Lack Of Sleep

People who give just a few hours to sleep may neglect their brain health entirely. Sleep is crucial for the overall functioning of the body and a good night's sleep is necessary to keep your brain sound. It is time when your body can repair itself and if it gets less time for reparation. Aim for at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Create a sleep-conducive environment, establish a regular sleep schedule, and limit caffeine and screen time before bedtime.

TRENDING NOW

Unhealthy Diet

Your brain health is directly impacted by what you eat so if your diet is filled with sugary, processed foods then it can lead to inflammation that can damage your brain cells. A diet lacking essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can impair cognitive function. So maintain a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Incorporate brain-boosting foods like fatty fish, nuts, and berries into your meals.

Sedentary Lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle is a kind of lifestyle in which people spend most of their time sitting. The constant physical inactivity affects a person's body and surprisingly it directly impacts your brain. Regular exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promoting the release of neurochemicals that enhance mood and cognitive function. Conversely, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to cognitive decline and a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Activities like brisk walking, jogging, or dancing can have a positive impact on brain health.

Say No To Excessive Alcohol And Drug Use

Excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse can have severe consequences for brain health. Alcohol can harm brain tissue, compromise memory, and cause illnesses like dementia caused by alcohol use. Illegal drugs have the potential to change brain chemistry, cause addiction, and impair cognitive function. If you do drink, exercise in moderation. Avoid using recreational drugs at all costs because they offer serious threats to your physical and emotional well-being. If you or someone you know has a problem with substance misuse, get help.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES