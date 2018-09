Our heart is one of the important organs in the body. The heart pumps oxygenated blood to all the organs of our body. To maintain overall health maintaining heart health is very important. However, there are many habits that cause cardiovascular diseases. In fact, some lifestyle habits are not good for our heart such as alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, smoking, having fatty or processed foods, not having fruits and vegetables, etc. However, there are some more habits of your’s that can affect your heart health apart from these habits mentioned above. Have a look at some bad habits that cause heart disease.

Neglecting Brushing Your Teeth

This reason might surprise you but yes heart health is linked to the health of your teeth as well. For your overall health, your teeth play a much larger role. Regularly brushing and flossing your teeth can protect you from bacterial infections of mouth that can invade your heart. So for a healthy heart maintaining proper oral hygiene is necessary.

Maintaining A Poor Sleep Schedule

Sleeping too little or too much can be dangerous for your health. According to a new study, inadequate or excessive amounts of sleep can affect the release of hormones in your body. If there is a hormone imbalance in your body then it can lead to serious issues such as heart attack, obesity, heart disease, and stroke. One should get 8 hours of sound sleep for good heart health.

Pessimism

Being pessimist is one of the bad things that cause heart disease. However, positive thinking has a much beneficial effect on your body. According to various studies, a positive mindset to a healthier heart and lower risk of disease.

Overlooking The Danger Of Passive Smoking

When it comes to health, passive smoking can cause more danger than active smoking. When someone smokes stay away from him or her.

Avoiding The Doctors

Avoiding doctors is one of the most dangerous habits that cause heart disease. Many people never visit a doctor for some reason even if they experience some unpleasant symptoms. They generally seek advice from their near and dear ones for health issues. They also opt for self-medication. For your overall health, this is not a good habit. Many heart diseases have very mild symptoms which can go unnoticed. So pay attention to your body. To clear your doubts visit a doctor soon.