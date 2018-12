People with sensitive digestive systems must make informed food choices to keep away from gastrointestinal discomfort. Identifying foods that may upset the stomach can be the saviour for people suffering from the long-term digestive condition called Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Known to affect 1 in 5 people at some point in their life, IBS generally develops between 20 and 30 years of age and it affects twice as many women as men. IBS symptoms affect individuals differently with varying intensities. People suffering from this condition experience painful stomach cramps, bloating, gas, constipation and/or diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and mucus in the stool. With no cure for the condition, avoiding the following foods can help alleviate the symptoms.

1. Milk and dairy products

If you are lactose intolerant, then avoid milk and milk products as they lead to gas and bloating. Lactose is a sugar present in milk. Products like cheese, ice cream, and paneer contain lactose. People with lactose intolerance are unable to produce large amounts of the intestinal enzyme called lactase that breaks down the sugar in the milk. Due to the inability to digest the lactose in the small intestine, the undigested lactose is passed to the colon where bacteria ferments and causes gas.

2. Foods with fructose

Foods high in the fructose content trigger a similar reaction as lactose. A large part of fructose is not absorbed properly by the small intestine, especially if you are suffering from IBS. This may lead to diarrhoea. Processed foods like commercially prepared sweets, and fruit juices as well as fruits like apples and pears should be avoided. Dry fruits are also not a good option. Instead, go for fruits like bananas and berries. Citrus fruits which are low in fructose content will also help.

3. Carbonated Drinks

Soda and seltzer produce a fizzy effect in the gastrointestinal tract causing a dull or sharp pain in the area. Therefore, hydrating yourself with water, ingesting lactose-free milk and fizz free drinks low in fructose can help go a long way.

4. Alcohol

Wonder why a single peg of whiskey causes you to experience bloating and cramps. Alcohol irritates the gut causing IBS symptoms to flare up. Alcohol consumption is associated with unhealthy and irregular eating habit. This indirectly lays the foundation for worsened IBS symptoms. It also leads to dehydration which adversely affects your liver function and digestion.

5. Garlic and Onions

For people suffering from digestion issues, breaking down garlic and onion by the small intestine becomes difficult. This can cause gas, bloating and constipation. So people who like to savour the taste of raw onions and garlic may experience painful cramps and gastric issues. Therefore, experts advise limiting the consumption of garlic and onion both cooked or raw to ease indigestion.