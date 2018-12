Every one of us feels depressed at times. Sometimes the reason for depression is very obvious, it can never be understood that why sadness always surrounds us. According to psychologists, the level of depression increases in winter compared to summer. But sometimes our diet also leads us to depression. Let’s know the reasons that why these 5 foods unknowingly make us sad.

1. Alcohol – Even if you consider alcohol as a companion of your happiness, but it is also a companion of sadness, that is it! It directly impacts your nervous system and slows down its motion, so you can sometimes feel sad even at the happy phase of your life.

2. Meat – Especially red meat or canned meat is harmful in this case. They contain high amounts of saturated fat, which changes the level of insulin. As a result of this, not only sadness but also the possibility of many serious diseases increases.

3. White bread – In one research it has been found that excessive amount of carbohydrate present in white bread can cause depression among women. It can also cause fatigue.

4. Coffee – Even if it is helpful in giving energy by removing fatigue, but caffeine present in it takes away your sleep and happiness, due to which mental fatigue has to be faced with sadness in the end.

5. Rice – Excessive consumption of rice can also be responsible for sadness. In this, refined carbohydrate is found which affects the glycemic index of the body as well as it makes hormonal changes and also makes us feel sad.

However, some recent studies found that a diet containing mainly processed foods may increase your risk of becoming depressed, while a diet rich in whole foods lowers the risk of depression. Whole foods do not contain additives and they are natural foods that have all their nutrients intact. Processed foods contain additives and have very less nutritional value, that is why it may be one of the causes of depression.