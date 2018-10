For overall health, a healthy gut is very necessary. It is responsible for the absorption of nutrients, proper digestion, and elimination of waste material from the body. Gut also balances your immune system. You can keep various diseases at bay by keeping your gut healthy. Your digestive system can face a lot of problems like intolerance, allergies, infections, or digestive disorders. Your gut essential for optimal digestion, the host for microbiome. However, there are certain foods which can keep your gut healthy.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar lowers cholesterol, kills many harmful bacteria and improves heart health. Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic acid and it’s antiviral, antimicrobial properties reduce the growth of unhealthy bacteria. It helps in maintaining a healthy immune system. To improve gut health as well as to avail other health benefits apple cider vinegar offers you can drink it with water.

Garlic: It is rich in inulin which aids the production of good bacteria in the gut and it is an effective prebiotic. It also contains vitamin B-6, manganese, and vitamin C. You can eat 2 cloves of raw garlic daily for a healthy gut.

Pineapple: This fruit is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps in keeping the immune system healthy. It is also good for digestion, eye health, bone health, etc. Pineapple also offers anti-inflammatory benefits. It helps in breaking down protein and large food molecule into simpler ones because it contains an enzyme called bromelain. You can eat pineapple in your evening fruit salad or add it to smoothies. Pineapple offers a good taste, so you can drink it as smoothies or eat it as your evening fruit salad.

Broccoli: It is a very healthy green vegetable. Broccoli provides our body with various nutrients, rich in folic acid, vitamin K and C, zinc, and fibre. It protects your body from free radicals because it contains antioxidant. It aids intestinal health. This vegetable can be added to various dishes and vegetable salad. You can eat it both ways, raw and cooked.

Ginger: It can relax your stomach in no time and can treat nausea. It has anti-inflammatory effects and it is a good source of magnesium, vitamin c, and potassium. It can prevent bloating and aid digestion. You can simply add ginger to your cup of tea or you can eat a few slices.