5 everyday kitchen items you should replace now to reduce hidden health risks

Some common kitchen essentials can wear out over time and affect food safety. Know which everyday items should be replaced to help lower potential health risks.

Kitchen items you should replace now to reduce hidden health risks (Image AI Generated)

The kitchen is frequently recognized as the healthiest place in the house, but it is more than just the meals you eat that matter. The cookware and other products that you use every day also come into contact with your food. Over time, things like the deterioration of coatings, the degradation of plastic and the use of low-quality food-contact materials may create worries about chemical exposure and food safety.

5 everyday kitchen items you should replace now

Here are five items that are worth checking in your kitchen.

Scratched Non-Stick Cookware

Non-stick cooking pots have become a favorite among many since they make cooking and cleaning quite simple. Nearly all the non-stick frying pans use polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which is popularly known as Teflon. Modern PTFE cookware are largely considered to be safe. Though once they get scratched or start peeling, replacement becomes necessary. This is because at high temperatures, PTFE cookware can begin to break down release fumes.

In case you are making a change in your kitchen utensils, food grade stainless steel can be a great alternative. The material has characteristics like being durable, non-toxic as well as non-reactive. Also, food grade stainless steel can withstand very high levels of heat, thereby making it the ideal choice for making Indian food.

Plastic Cooking Utensils and Storage Containers

Plastic has become a kitchen staple with items ranging from utensils. Containers, spatulas to serving spoons. However, due to repeated exposure to heat, many plastic utensils can become warped or perish over time.

In comparison, wooden utensils are helpful to cookware because they are not harmful, whereas for storing and reheating food, glass storage containers remain of the safest options. No matter the option, to ensure a safer kitchen it is better to replace utensils from time to time.

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Aluminum Foil for Cooking and Food Storage

Aluminum foil is a common item in cooking and baking, but there are certain foods it should not be used with. Heating or storing acidic foods and salty ingredients such as tomato, citrus fruits, or vinegar can cause corrosion that leads to the leaching of aluminum into your food.

Worn-Out Chopping Boards

Chopping boards are usually used quite often and face daily wear and tear. It can show significant knife scars that may not be completely cleaned. These cuts can hold on to pieces of food, moisture, and bacteria, mainly if not properly dried post-wash. This makes using chopping boards quite inconvenient.

Stainless steel chopping boards offer the ideal alternative as they are made of non-porous and odor resistant materials, which are also extremely strong and do not get deformed or stained, unlike wooden or plastic products.

Old Kitchen Sponges

Kitchen sponges can serve as sources for bacteria in kitchens. The moist, porous surfaces can trap many food remnants and moisture making sponges unsafe. Therefore, using an old, dirty sponge can spread bacteria on the plates and countertops.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.