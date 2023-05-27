5 Easy Tips For Managing Poor Menstrual Hygiene Practices

Many menstruating females in India don’t have access to proper menstrual hygiene products.

Several detrimental effects on women's health are caused due to poor menstrual hygiene practices.

World menstrual hygiene day 2023: When open debates encourage women to take care of their physical and mental health, talking about menstruation or menstrual hygiene is still perceived as taboo in many villages in India. A woman is still discouraged from talking about it openly, which results in inaccurate information and insufficient assistance in her time of need. Dr Prajwala Addagatla, Gynaecologist and Medical Advisor at Democratic Sangha says several detrimental effects on women's health are caused due to poor menstrual hygiene practices:

If a woman or girl faces any of the abovementioned issues, she should immediately consult an expert who can help and treat her well. Else chances are that they can contract a long-term disease. As a health expert is trained enough to identify and manage menstrual disorders such as dysmenorrhea, menorrhagia, and premenstrual syndrome, it is advisable to take timely intervention to help alleviate pain, reduce excessive bleeding, and improve overall well-being. Go for regular health check-ups that can help identify and manage underlying health conditions that may affect menstrual health. Medical experts can offer preventive measures, screen for reproductive health issues, and provide appropriate interventions.

Poor Menstrual Hygiene Management

Addressing the ill - effects of poor menstrual hygiene management needs a multifaceted strategy, including education, access to sanitary products, infrastructure, waste management, workplace policies, healthcare services, empowerment, and research. Implementing these tactics can enhance women's health, advance gender equality, and guarantee that every woman can manage her menstrual hygiene with dignity and without suffering adverse health effects.

