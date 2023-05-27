5 Easy Tips For Managing Poor Menstrual Hygiene Practices

World menstrual hygiene day 2023: When open debates encourage women to take care of their physical and mental health, talking about menstruation or menstrual hygiene is still perceived as taboo in many villages in India. A woman is still discouraged from talking about it openly, which results in inaccurate information and insufficient assistance in her time of need. Dr Prajwala Addagatla, Gynaecologist and Medical Advisor at Democratic Sangha says several detrimental effects on women's health are caused due to poor menstrual hygiene practices:
Infections: When a woman fails to care for her body correctly, especially during periods, it increases the risk of illnesses such as bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and reproductive tract infections (RTIs). Using unclean materials can lead to ailments in the vaginal area.
Urinary tract complications: Poor menstrual hygiene practices, such as infrequently changing sanitary pads or tampons, can contaminate the urinary tract and increase the likelihood of UTIs. UTIs can cause discomfort, frequent urination, burning sensation, and kidney infections.
Reproductive health complications: Neglecting menstrual hygiene can contribute to reproductive health issues. Infections that ascend from the vaginal area to the uterus or fallopian tubes can cause chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and ectopic pregnancy.
Vulvovaginal irritation: Poor menstrual hygiene can cause irritation and inflammation in the vulva and vaginal area. Prolonged contact with menstrual blood and lack of proper cleaning can lead to itching, redness, and discomfort.
Fungal infections: Inadequate ventilation and moisture accumulation due to improper hygiene practices can create a favourable environment for the growth of fungi, such as Candida, leading to vaginal yeast infections.
If a woman or girl faces any of the abovementioned issues, she should immediately consult an expert who can help and treat her well. Else chances are that they can contract a long-term disease. As a health expert is trained enough to identify and manage menstrual disorders such as dysmenorrhea, menorrhagia, and premenstrual syndrome, it is advisable to take timely intervention to help alleviate pain, reduce excessive bleeding, and improve overall well-being. Go for regular health check-ups that can help identify and manage underlying health conditions that may affect menstrual health. Medical experts can offer preventive measures, screen for reproductive health issues, and provide appropriate interventions.
Poor Menstrual Hygiene Management
Addressing the ill - effects of poor menstrual hygiene management needs a multifaceted strategy, including education, access to sanitary products, infrastructure, waste management, workplace policies, healthcare services, empowerment, and research. Implementing these tactics can enhance women's health, advance gender equality, and guarantee that every woman can manage her menstrual hygiene with dignity and without suffering adverse health effects.