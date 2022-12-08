5 Early Symptoms of Appendicitis: Increased Gas To Constipation, Here's How Appendicitis Affects Your Body

5 Early Symptoms of Appendicitis: Increased Gas To Constipation, Here's How Appendicitis Affect Your Body

Appendix in the human body is a small thin 4-inch tube that is connected to the large intestine. When it is infected can cause painful swelling, this condition is known as appendicitis.

Appendicitis can affect anyone irrespective of age or gender. Chronic appendicitis can be milder but have long-lasting symptoms, that can come and go. Sometimes it can be difficult to diagnose this kind of appendicitis. Whereas acute appendicitis can have more severe symptoms that appear suddenly within 24 to 48 hours and requires immediate attention.

As per the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data, more than 10,000 people die of appendicitis in one year which makes it a serious condition that cannot be neglected. Although appendicitis is a curable condition, it can hinder day-to-day life and requires urgent medical intervention for treatment. In this article, Dr. Hitendra Sharma, Consultant - General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad will tell us more about this condition and the key symptoms that are associated with it.

Warning Symptoms of Appendicitis

Appendix in the human body is a small thin 4-inch tube that is connected to the large intestine. The exact function of the appendix remains unknown. When it is infected can cause painful swelling, this condition is known as appendicitis.

Some of the early symptoms of appendicitis are:

Abdominal pain that gradually gets worse. This is the foremost and primary sign of a person having appendicitis Development of pain towards the lower right side of the body where the appendix is present. The pain is constant and turns severe quickly. Restriction in body movements. Simple actions like coughing or walking can make the pain unbearable. Additional ailments like constipation and diarrhoea are common with appendicitis. The person might also feel nauseous and lose their appetite. Even Increased gas, inability to pass gas, or Irregular bowel movements are among the most common symptoms of appendicitis

Treatment of Appendicitis

The treatment of appendicitis usually consists of an appendicectomy or appendectomy which is the removal of the appendix. Removing the appendix is considered safe and it does not cause any long-term problems. Before the surgery, the patient is treated with antibiotics. If the antibiotics work, then surgery is not required.

A surgery of appendicectomy can also be recommended before appendicitis occurs as it is safer to remove the appendix than to take the risk of it bursting. If the appendix bursts, it can cause inflammation and abscess. The lining of the abdomen becomes infected with bacteria and can also damage the internal organs.

You may like to read

Most cases of appendicitis occur in people between the ages of 10 and 30 years. It could happen because of an abdominal injury or trauma, digestive tract infections, blockage at the opening where the appendix connects to the intestines, and more. Eating a high-fiber diet with lots of whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables can help with the prevention of appendicitis.