5 Early Signs Of Male Hormone Imbalance: Here’s How You Can Identify And Address Them

If you experience mood swings, irritability, or feelings of depression, it could be a sign of low testosterone levels.

The treatment for male hormone imbalance or decreasing testosterone levels depends on the underlying cause and severity of the condition. Read on.

Male hormone imbalance is as much a reality as female hormonal imbalance is. It is a less discussed topic; usually not given the importance it deserves. Evidence from multiple studies shows that hormonal imbalances in males are on a steady rise. This is already evident in the form of reduced testosterone levels even in young men, reduced male fertility, and reduced libido, and energy levels. It is important to know about the early signs of testosterone imbalance and seek help at the earliest.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF MALE HORMONE IMBALANCE

There are several early signs that may indicate a male hormone (testosterone) imbalance or reduced testosterone levels. These include:

Low sex drive

Testosterone plays a crucial role in male libido. If testosterone levels drop, it can lead to a decreased interest in sex. If you notice a decrease in your interest in sex or experience difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection, it could be due to low testosterone levels.

Fatigue and decreased energy levels

Testosterone is responsible for providing men with energy and stamina. Reduced testosterone levels can lead to fatigue and a lack of energy. Feeling tired or exhausted even after getting enough sleep or physical activity could be a sign of low testosterone levels.

Muscle loss and reduced strength

Testosterone is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. Reduced testosterone levels can lead to a loss of muscle mass and decreased strength. If you notice a decrease in muscle mass or experience weakness or reduced strength, it could be due to low testosterone levels.

Mood changes

Testosterone also affects mood and emotional well-being. Men with low testosterone may experience mood swings, irritability, or depression. If you experience mood swings, irritability, or feelings of depression, it could be a sign of low testosterone levels.

Increased body fat

Testosterone helps to regulate body fat distribution. Low testosterone levels can cause an increase in body fat, particularly in the abdominal area. If you notice an increase in body fat, particularly around the abdominal area, despite maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine, it could be due to low testosterone levels.

TIPS TO DEAL WITH DECREASING TESTOSTERONE LEVELS

It is important to note that these symptoms can have many causes beyond testosterone levels, and a medical professional should be consulted for proper diagnosis and treatment. The treatment for male hormone imbalance or decreasing testosterone levels depends on the underlying cause and severity of the condition. Here are some common ways to address this problem:

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, healthy eating habits, stress management, and quality sleep can help to improve testosterone levels naturally. The importance of healthy lifestyle habits is often ignored. They are the beginning of the health journey.

Medications

In some cases, medications may be prescribed to increase testosterone production or block the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.

Supplements

Certain supplements that contain minerals and vitamins like magnesium, selenium, Vit D, Vit E, and herbal extracts like Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Safed musli, fenugreek, etc have shown scientific evidence to promote Testosterone levels in the human body. It is important that they have to be taken every day and regularly for a minimum of 3 to 4 months and should be continued as per need.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

This treatment is preferred only in severe cases and must be done under the supervision of a qualified medical doctor. If testosterone levels are significantly low, HRT may be recommended. This involves administering testosterone through injections, patches, gels, or pellets to restore normal testosterone levels.

It's important to note that the treatment for male hormone imbalance or reducing testosterone levels should always be done under the supervision of a medical professional. They will conduct tests and determine the best course of action based on your individual needs and circumstances. What's most important is that men are aware of this and are open to discussing it and seeking help and guidance when needed.

(This article is authored by Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder and Director, ForMen, MyPuraVida Wellness Private Limited)

