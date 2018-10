Diseases of the digestive system can affect the whole body if not addressed in time with proper treatment or medical counselling. Some of the common digestive diseases include GERD, gallstones, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, haemorrhoids, etc. A number of factors are responsible for the rise digestive problems among us today. Here are some of the most common problems:

Irritable bowel syndrome: Repetitive stomach pain or irritating bowel for a long time can be a symptom of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Generally identified with symptoms like chronic constipation, diarrhoea, or bloating, IBS is a very common disease among 10-15% of the world population.

Gallstones: These are hard deposits in the gallbladder, are usually a result of excessive cholesterol or waste in bile. Medication or surgery is the only solution for the disease.

Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): GERD is one of the most common digestive diseases that is often characterized as burning pain in the middle of the chest or upper abdomen. Commonly named as ‘heartburn’ occurs when stomach acids back up into oesophagus creating an acid reflux, and the usual medication includes antacids and analgesics.

Ulcerative Colitis: The celiac disease that’s related to gluten sensitivity, Ulcerative Colitis causes bowel inflammation mainly in the large intestine.

Haemorrhoids: These result in inflammation in blood vessels in the digestive tract and blood in the stool.

Apart from these, the formation of polyps under uncommon health conditions may lead to dreaded diseases like stomach cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer.

What are the factors responsible for increasing digestive diseases in India?

Dr Parameshwar CM, Chief, Bengaluru Smiles says, “Busy lifestyle and irregular food habits have severely impacted human health. India, in particular, has encountered an increase in digestive diseases over years. IBS alone affects nearly 20% of the Indian population as per the government data.”