5 Cholesterol-Lowering Fruits To Add To Your Diet

5 Cholesterol-Lowering Fruits To Add To Your Diet

Are you suffering from high cholesterol? Check the 5 fruits that you can add to your diet if you want to keep the condition under check.

High cholesterol levels in the blood have been linked increased risk of cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease and stroke. But what is cholesterol? How do people know if they high cholesterol levels? What to eat and avoid when your cholesterol level is high? Read on to find the answers.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. The body requires a specific amount of cholesterol to support the healthy cell-making process. However, when this goes out of control, it can damage some of the important organs of the body, including the heart. Yes, excessive build-up of cholesterol can result in fatty depositions in the blood vessels. This over time can block or hinder the blood flow process inside the arteries, leading to heart attacks, heart blockage, stroke etc. Medicines and basic lifestyle changes are always recommended to such patients in order to manage this condition. However, with everything else, what you are eating also plays a very important role. But before we talk more about diet for maintaining cholesterol level, let's take a look at what are the telltale signs of this condition.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol Levels

Every health condition comes with a specific set of signs and symptoms. The same is the case with High Cholesterol, Although sometimes these symptoms can get mixed up with other heart diseases, therefore it is always recommended to get yourself checked the moment you notice any abnormalities in your body. Signs of high cholesterol include -

Chest pain (specifically on the left side of the chest) or angina Feeling heaviness Pressure or fullness Dizziness Nausea Numbness Extreme tiredness or fatigue Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath Chest congestion Blood pressure spike Unsteady gait Slurred speech, and Pain in the lower legs

Diet For High Cholesterol Patients

What should one eat, and avoid when suffering from high cholesterol? Since diet plays a pivotal role in the management of blood cholesterol levels, one must know the easy at-home tricks and tips to stop the condition from getting worse. When we talk about diet, one question which has been on the top of the list of patients with high cholesterol is what fruits can they eat.

5 Cholesterol-Lowering Fruits

Wondering what fruits to add to your plate when suffering from high levels of cholesterol? Worry not, we get you. Check out the list of 5 fruits that can effectively reduce your cholesterol levels.

Avocados

This specific fruit is highly recommended for lowering blood pressure, as it is rich in sources of antioxidants like vitamin K, C, B5, B6, E and monosaturated fats. All these antioxidants help keep the heart healthy, thus reducing the risk of stroke. Apart from this, avocado can also help in regulating LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, as well as blood triglycerides.

You may like to read

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away! True to the core. From promoting healthy skin to aiding digestive issues, apples are one of those fruits which come with several health benefits. Apples contain pectin fibre, and several other essential antioxidants polyphenols, that can effectively reduce the levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol and also slow down oxidation. This also helps in preventing hardening arteries, thus protecting the heart from facing any kind of complications.

Vitamin-C Rich Fruits

Citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, malta, and even grapefruit can also help in managing high cholesterol levels. These fruits are high in hesperidin content, which can reduce the symptoms of high blood pressure. These fruits are also rich in pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds which can slow the hardening of the arteries, and reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) in the blood. Citrus fruits also contain antioxidants which can lower the risk of heart problems such as stroke, heart attack, etc.

Papaya

This is one of those fruits which you can easily get throughout the year. Papaya is rich in fibre, which helps in controlling blood pressure and regulate the levels of LDL (bad cholesterol).

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with a variety of vitamins including A, B, K and C. These are all great for eyes, skin and heart health. Tomatoes are also rich in potassium which promotes heart health, lowers cholesterol, and blood pressure and prevent the risk of stroke.