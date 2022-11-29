5 Causes Of Joint Pain That Might Not Be Arthritis

One of the most common cause of joint pain is arthritis. mentioned below are others reasons for joint pain, other than arthritis.

Pain in the joints can make even moving around a bit feel like a difficult task. Joint pain is a common complaint among people from across generations. It can be felt in the feet, hip, knee, spine, and shoulders. Joint pain sometimes feels like sensations of burning, throbbing, grating, and stiffness in the bones. The constantly recurring pain can be an obstacle in your daily tasks with even the basic tasks becoming seemingly impossible. Some of the annoyances of the joint pain and issues include swelling, numbness, discomfort during movement, difficulty to bend or straighten the joints, and red, hot joints.

One of the most common reasons for joint pain lately is the different types of arthritis. It is so popular that it has become synonymous with any joint-related pain. However, not all joint pains are caused by arthritis. To treat an ailment, it is important to identify the actual cause of it.

Below, Dr. Darshan Kumar A Jain, Hand Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, has pointed out some of the possible reasons for your joint pain, other than arthritis:

Bursitis

The common frequent pain in the hip, knee, elbow, and shoulder can be due to bursitis. Bursitis is the pain in the joint that is caused by constant and repetitive motion. The pain is caused due to inflammation in the bursae, a fluid-filled sack that commonly acts as a cushion to the joints.

Tendinitis

This is a condition caused due to inflammation in the tendons. Tendons are the tissues that connect the muscles and the bones. The inflammation in the tendons causes pain just around the joints. It is common around the tendons of the shoulder, elbow, wrists, knee, and heel.

Avascular necrosis

It is a severe bone condition that is typically caused by the death of the bone tissues, due to the lack of supply of blood. This condition leads to tiny breaks in the bone and causes the bone to collapse. This process of breakage happens overtime over the years of time. This condition affecting the hip is common among people of 30 to 60 years age group.

Age

Age is another major cause of joint pain. Due to aging the joints and the muscle around them becomes brittle and weak. The weakening of the bones due to aging causes pain in the joint.

Weight

Weight is another major factor responsible for the pain in the joint. If one is overweight, the additional weight puts pressure on the joints. Overweight people generally have pains in the joints of the knee, and ankle, and pain in the hip is also quite a common occurrence when one is overweight.

Do not ignore joint pain

Joint health is important and pain in the joints needs serious attention. Dr. Kumar cautions that the problems with bone health can lead to serious issues with movements.

About treatment of joint pain, he said, "Most of the joint-related issues if discovered at an early stage can be cured with medical intervention through some physical therapy and exercises suggested by the physician. However, if the pain sustains for a long time and the physical therapy treatments fail to show results, then joint replacement surgery can also be suggested by the doctor if need be."

Arthritis is a common disorder that causes pain, swelling and stiffness one joint or multiple joints. The most common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which is more common in older people.

