Do you know that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer that can affect a woman? According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), 20,88,849 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the 2018, worldwide. Breast cancer is a type of cancer that is formed in the cells of the breast. Breast lump, change in breast shape or size, inverted nipple, scaling of skin surrounding the nipple and redness of skin over the breast are all common signs of breast cancer. It is not clear what causes this abnormal growth in breast cells, but it believed that this ailment is caused due to the complex interaction of the genetic makeup with the environment. One of the biggest challenges in handling breast cancer is that there’s a lot of conflicting information on this condition and it is tough to distinguish myths from facts. Here are 5 myths about breast cancer that you should be aware of.

Myth: A lump in your breast means breast cancer

Fact : Not every lump that you feel in your breast is cancerous. Chances are that the lump you feel is just a non-cancerous fibrous growth. These non-cancerous lumps can also cause changes in breast size and shape, so it easy to get confused. It is advised to consult a doctor, and go for a clinical breast examination, before you start to panic.

Myth : You are at risk of breast cancer, because you have family history of it

Fact : Yes, women with a family history of breast cancer are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer. But according to the American Cancer Society, only 5-10% of breast cancer cases are believed to be caused due to hereditary reasons. In the vast majority of cases, there is no indication of a family history and suggest the reason to be based in environment or lifestyle factors.

Myth : Breast cancer affects only middle- aged and older women

Fact : Younger women can also be affected by this cancwer. It is a myth that breast cancer only happens to middle aged and older women, but the fact is that it can happen to younger women as well. Women of all ages are advised to regularly perform a self-examination and report changes in breast to the doctor.

Myth : Underwire bras cause breast cancer

Fact : It is a myth that underwire bras can cause build-up of toxins in the breast and lead to cancer. There is no scientific evidence that proves this myth. According to various studies, body fluids do not even reach the underwire and travel up to the underarm lymph nodes.

Myth : Breast cancer only affects women

Fact : It’s not only women who suffer from breast cancer, men can get this disease too. However, the cases are very rare. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, US, men firm only one per cent of all breast cancer cases. This condition in men is usually detected as a hard lump beneath the nippl