Do you feel tired all the time? Does your skin look pale and dull? There are high chances that you may be suffering from iron deficiency anaemia. This is a condition where a lack of iron in the body leads to a reduction in the number of red blood cells. Iron is used to produce red blood cells, which help store and carry oxygen in the blood. If you have fewer red blood cells than normal, your organs and tissues won't get as much oxygen as they usually require. And if iron deficiency anaemia is left untreated, it can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to illness and infection. As per a study published in the journal Medicine, iron deficiency anemia straightaway impacts the function of the immune system, especially in children.

Symptoms of anaemia

As per the World Health Organization guidelines, men who have less than 13 grams of haemoglobin per deciliter are anaemic and the same goes for women who have less than 12 grams of haemoglobin per deciliter. Some of the most important symptoms of anaemia are very common and may go unnoticed. Therefore, it is very important to get your haemoglobin count checked if you've been experiencing any of the following signs:

Constant fatigue

Paleness or dullness of skin

Severe hair fall

Lack of energy

Regular palpitations (heart beating really fast)

Shortness of breath

Being moody or feeling low all the time

Home remedies for anaemia

Treatment for iron deficiency anaemia includes taking iron supplements to boost levels of iron in the body. This is one of the most effective methods used and it rarely causes long-term problems. However, if you want to switch to natural ways to increase the amount of iron in your body then eat lots of iron-rich foods. We've put together some foods which can help overcome iron deficiency and help boost your energy and restore your vitality.

Vitamin C foods

Since anemia is likely to weaken your immune system you need adequate amount of vitamin C as it can help fortify you from within and at the same time it also helps in the absorption of iron. Have oranges, tomatoes, or you can even have a glass of lemon water every day. They contain good amount of vitamin C and can work wonders to improve iron levels in your body.

Yogurt with Turmeric

Those who are suffering from anaemia should have a cup of yogurt twice a day, morning and afternoon, with a teaspoon of turmeric. This will help reduce swelling andskin turning cold. This remedy also helps in balancing emotional and mental wellbeing in the body.

Have leafy greens

Green vegetables such as spinach, celery, mustard greens ​and broccoli are a good source of iron. However, make sure that you have cooked spinach as raw leaves contain oxalic acid which may prevent the absorption of iron in the body.

Drink up

Drink fresh beetroot or pomegranate juice as they acts as good blood builders and also purifies blood properly. Beetroots are rich in folic acid which can be teamed up with apples or carrot. Pomegranates, on the other hand, are also rich in iron and other minerals like copper and potassium. If consumed regularly, these juices can boost your energy levels by supporting healthy blood flow.

Copper water

Copper water is considered very healthy in Ayurveda and many health experts also advice to drink water stored in a copper vessel overnight every morning. This is because copper helps in cell formation and absorption of iron by the body. Thus, drinking copper water may help prevent anaemia.