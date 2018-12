Clutter, dust, fungus and grime can all lead to serious health hazards. Not only does it look unsightly, but it can also cause allergic reactions, set off asthma attacks in people, harbour infectious organisms and lead to a generally gloomy look to the entire room. Want to get rid of dirt without all the effort involved? Here are some easy tips to de-clutter and clean your house naturally.

One step at a time: If you live in a fairly large house and are wondering how you will clean every room, the best way to go around it is to start with one room at a time. Although it does require some pre-planning, the process of cleaning every room becomes much easier.

Get rid of grubby and greasy tiles, naturally: Most of us have experienced a build up of dirt and grease on our bathroom and kitchen tiles. Usually a very daunting task, it does not mean getting down on your hands and knees and scrubbing away for hours. Here is an easy tip. Mix one part bleach and one part water. Sprinkle this solution on the tiles and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes. Now, wipe away all the dirt with a damp cloth. This will get rid of grease, grime and any fungus that might be growing on your tiles.

Make your windows shine: Getting that perfect sparkle on your window panes can also be a difficult task. Just add a bit of vinegar and water to a spray bottle and spray it on your windows. Let it stand for about two to three minutes – without letting the solution dry – and then wipe off the solution with a dust free cloth.

Wash your curtains without water: If your curtains look dull and dirty the best way to make them sparkle is without water. Just bring down your curtains, remove the hooks and put them along with a wet towel into your washing machine. Run the machine on the tumble dry function for clean and dust free curtains easily.

Get rid of clutter: Clutter and unused items can not only take up a lot of space in your house but they can also attract dust and lead to allergic reactions. So a great way to get rid of them is during your cleaning spree. Maintain labelled boxes that clearly segregate items. You could also get rid of things that are unused or broken and set it aside to throw away or give away later.