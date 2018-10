Whenever you feel stressed out next time, eat foods that will boost your happy hormones. Yes, eating may help you to stay calm. But indulging into oily and fatty foods can lead to more stress. Thus, here we have mentioned a name of a few foods which you can have if you feel stressed out.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates can easily uplift your mood by reducing stress because it contains N-acylethanolamine, a group of chemicals that stimulate the brain to release endorphins. They are packed full of antioxidants. Thus, after consuming a dark chocolate you experience a feeling of euphoria. Dark chocolate also improves cognitive function, boosts the immune system and promotes heart health.

Avocado

Avocados are very good for brain health and for regulating mood as they contain omega-3 fatty acids. They can help you to get rid of stress easily. This fruit is loaded with serotonin-boosting vitamin B3. They are very well for your overall health.

Milk

Milk can be considered as a stress reliever food. Milk boost your mood because it contains a compound called tryptophan which gets converted to serotonin (a happy hormone that regulates your mood). Lactium (protein) content in milk has a calming effect on the body.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts help to keep the level of stress hormone cortisol low as they are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, B vitamins and zinc. They also stimulate the production of endorphins which are later released into the bloodstream to enhance pleasure and for stress relief.

Cherry tomato

Tomatoes can combat depress, anxiety and stress easily as they are an excellent source of lycopene (an antioxidant that protects your brain). According to the researchers, lycopene prevents the build-up of pro-inflammatory compounds that have been linked to depression.