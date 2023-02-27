5 Benefits Of Stem Cells Banking: Here’s Why You Need To Seriously Consider It

India has the highest population of patients with inherited blood disorders, such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, for which stem cell transplantation is the only treatment option

A stem cell bank is a facility that collects, processes, and stores human stem cells for possible future use in treatments. Read on to know the importance of stem cell banking.

Stem cells are the elixir of life, gifted with the miraculous power to heal and rejuvenate the human body. They are the building blocks of our existence, imbued with the remarkable ability to regenerate damaged tissues and cure a multitude of diseases. By transplanting these cells into the body, they restore health and vitality, minimising the effects of illness and injury. With each cell possessing its own unique qualities, stem cells are a wonder of nature, perfectly suited for the cutting-edge field of regenerative medicine.

In a world where medical advancements are constantly being made, stem cell banks have become a crucial component in preserving the integrity of these precious cells and ensuring their effective use in both biomedical research and clinical applications. With the preservation of their properties and maximisation of their therapeutic potential, stem cell banks will continue to grow globally, making them an invaluable resource now and in the future.

What is Stem Cell Banking?

A stem cell bank is a facility that collects, processes, and stores human stem cells for possible future use in treatments. These stem cells can be harvested from different sources, such as the umbilical cord blood, bone marrow, or peripheral blood, and stored in a cryogenic facility for long-term preservation without losing their properties. Further, preserving your baby's umbilical cord blood stem cells will allow the whole family to benefit from the stem cells for a long time to come.

Why is there a need for stem cell banking?

With the increasing number of non-communicable diseases and disorders, many of which are influenced by genetic factors, there is a growing need for stem cell banking. For example, India has the highest population of patients with inherited blood disorders, such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, for which stem cell transplantation is the only treatment option. According to the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center, childhood cancer cases are on the rise - of approximately 3 lakh childhood cancer cases worldwide, India accounts for about 50,000 annually. Due to this demand, bone marrow transplants have increased steadily in India, and about 2,500 transplants are now performed each year.

Unfortunately, finding a suitable donor for a transplant can be a challenge, as the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) type, which determines the compatibility of the donor and recipient, must be a match. This can be a particular problem in India, where the diversity of the population means that there is a relatively low probability of finding a matching donor within a family. This is where stem cell banking comes in, providing a readily available source of stem cells for transplantation.

Private vs Public Stem Cell Banking

When considering stem cell banking, there are two main options: Private banking and public banking. Private banking is where an individual or family preserves their stem cells for their own use, whereas public banking is based on a voluntary donation of stem cells that are collected and stored for shared public use.

You may like to read

Best option of storing stem cells

The cost of private banking can vary, but it is typically more expensive than community banking. Public stem cell banking provides an affordable alternative for individuals who volunteer to store their stem cells for the public. The advantage of it is that it provides a readily available source of stem cells for medical research and therapies. Stem cells have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions, from cancer to genetic disorders. By making these cells available to the scientific community, researchers can accelerate the pace of medical advancements.

Benefits of Umbilical Cord Stem Cell Banking

There are 5 amazing benefits of umbilical cord stem cell banking. Let's take a look.

Early Treatment: With access to stored stem cells, treatments can be initiated rapidly, leading to better outcomes Reduced Waiting Time: In many cases, finding a suitable donor for a transplant can take several months. With stem cell banking, the waiting time is reduced, and treatments can be carried out sooner Cost-Effectiveness: Transplants using umbilical cord blood are comparatively cheaper than adult bone marrow stem cell transplants. Umbilical cord blood banking eliminates the need for multiple donations, reducing the overall cost of treatment Potential medical uses: Stem cells have the ability to differentiate into various types of cells, making them useful in the treatment of a range of diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, and genetic conditions Insurance against future needs: Stem cell banking provides families with a source of stem cells that can be used in case of future medical emergencies.

With growing awareness about its benefits, stem cell banking is gaining popularity in India. By preserving babies' stem cells, individuals can access a valuable resource for future use. With ongoing advancements in stem cell research, we can expect to see more innovative treatments and therapies that utilise these cells, making stem cell banking a crucial aspect of healthcare in India.

(This article is authored by Dr Nithya Srinivasan, Medical Director, Cord Blood, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.)