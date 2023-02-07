5 Advantages Of Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

Compared to traditional surgical methods, the benefits and drawbacks of robotic knee replacement surgery.

In recent times, the addition of Robots in knee replacement surgeries has helped surgeons do the surgery with much more precision. In Robotic knee replacements, the surgeon takes the help of computer-assisted software and navigation to select the size/axis/placement of implants for better implant stability leading to a reduced risk of implant failure. In addition, it helps to accomplish the surgery with lesser soft-tissue dissection and bone removal, resulting in a shorter surgical time which helps reduce the risk of infection and post-operative pain.

Advantages Of Robotic Knee Replacement By Dr Saurabh Goyal, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Sterling Hospital

More precision: After the integration of the patient's own native bone details provided by a surgeon during the actual surgery and the technical information ascertained during virtual surgery in the computer system, 'CUVIS' the only fully automatic Robotic System for joint replacement, will proceed for highly pr cised bone cuts. Increased accuracy: Therefore, for the surgeon who has done 18000+ surgeries using his traditional surgical expertise with the additional help of a fully automatic robot, the whole process of Knee Replacement Surgery will become more precise and flawless, leading to enhanced satisfaction and reproducibility. Reduced risk: A robotic-assisted knee replacement helps deliver a better aligned and balanced knee using sophisticated computer software to make 3D bone models utilising the patient's CT Scan images of his bones & joints. Quicker recovery: Robot in knee replacement surgery helps cut fewer bones and reduce soft tissue dissection around joints, resulting in faster and better recovery. Surgeon-driven: Contrary to the myth that the robot completely automates the Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery, this surgery is essentially surgeon driven.

The decision between traditional/robotic knee replacement surgery rests on the individual patient's clinical condition and the surgeon's advice. However, as robotic knee replacement surgery continues to evolve, it will become an even more viable option for those who wish to benefit from its advantages.