Amid a sudden surge in the active coronavirus cases in the country experts have warned that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi is causing high-grade fever spreading faster and affecting the younger population especially those in the age group of 30 to 50 more. Fourth COVID-19 Wave Is More Dangerous Speaking to the media Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous ones and according to data available with him 65 per cent of patients infected this time are below 45 years. What Led To The Sudden Spike? The