In yet another shocking incident, a 49-year-old man died within two hours after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab in Noida. This is the first such case of death after getting vaccinated in the district. According to the initial reports, the deceased identified as Samay Lal Yadav was suffering from several chronic ailments including hypertension and angina. Also Read - CoWIN Registration Process For Above 45 years: How To Register Yourself For COVID-19 Vaccination

The Man Was Administered The First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Dose — Covishield

Health officials of the district have reported that Yadav was vaccinated at a District hospital in Sector 30 at around 10:45 am and was doing fine when he was allowed to leave the hospital. According to the guidelines — after vaccination, a person is required to be kept under proper vigilance for some time to ensure that there is nothing abnormal in the body after getting the jab. “Samay Lal Yadav was fine after getting the vaccine dose and he left the hospital after the mandatory observation period. Yadav was reportedly given the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. Also Read - Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving first vaccine shot: Precautions to take after getting the first coronavirus jab

According to the media reports, Yadav was a resident of Nithari in Noida and by profession, he was a driver with a local school. Yadav is survived by two children and a wife — they all are currently staying in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1: Prakash Javadekar

Symptoms Yadav Experienced After Getting The Vaccine Jab

Speaking to a leading newspaper, Yadav’s elder brother said that he was doing all fine after receiving the vaccine jab, but soon after reaching home Yadav started complaining about health complications. Yadav reportedly suffered from numbness in his hands and there was no sensation at all. Yadav’s brother also added that he discharged some white foam like liquid from his mouth before taking his last breath.

Health Officials Dismissed Vaccine As The Cause of Death

An autopsy was conducted and the health officials said that the death was not due to the COVID-19 vaccine jab — it was due to heart failure. During an autopsy, no blood was found in the heart of the deceased. Prima facie, it’s the cause of a heart attack,” a senior doctor was quoted as saying.

Third COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In India

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 45 in the country, began on Thursday. The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last few weeks. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities.

COVID Vaccination Throughout April, Including Gazetted Holidays

Seeking to exponentially expand the countrywide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive, the Centre has decided to keep all public and private sector COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

The Centre wrote to all states and union territories on Thursday and asked them to make necessary arrangements for this, the Union Health Ministry said. “This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the states and UTs on March 31 to optimally utilise all COVID-19 Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. “This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the government of India along with the states and UTs for COVID-19 vaccination,” the ministry said.