41% Indians Unaware of The Right Examinations Related To Women's Health: 10 Health Screenings All Women Should Have

41% Indians Doesn't Even Know The Right Examinations Related To Women's Health: 5 Health Screenings All Women Should Have

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 itself, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in the world. A report published by National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) estimates that breast cancer cases are likely to increase by nearly 20 per cent.

41% Indians Not Aware of Examinations Related To Women's Health

Forty-one per cent of users shared that they did not encourage the women in their life (mother, sister, friend etc.) to go for checkups for issues related to health. Sixteen per cent of the respondents confessed that they did not remind women in their life to take examinations for their own health. It is important to note that regular self-examination is likely to detect breast lumps early. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. If it is detected in time, it will be cured in nine out of 10 cases.

10 Health Screenings All Women Should Have

Blood pressure, mammograms, or cholesterol screenings these are just a few of the exams that are essential for a woman to stay healthy. Check out the complete list of these tests:

Hypertension or blood pressure screening

Check your cholesterol levels

Bone density screening

Blood glucose levels

Cancer screening

Mammography

Uric acid level

Ovarian cysts level

Biochemistry

Hematologyy

(With inputs from IANS)

