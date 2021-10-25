41% Indians Unaware of The Right Examinations Related To Women's Health: 10 Health Screenings All Women Should Have

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 itself, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in the world. A report published by National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) estimates that breast cancer cases are likely to increase by nearly 20 per cent.
41% Indians Not Aware of Examinations Related To Women's Health
Forty-one per cent of users shared that they did not encourage the women in their life (mother, sister, friend etc.) to go for checkups for issues related to health. Sixteen per cent of the respondents confessed that they did not remind women in their life to take examinations for their own health. It is important to note that regular self-examination is likely to detect breast lumps early. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. If it is detected in time, it will be cured in nine out of 10 cases.
10 Health Screenings All Women Should Have
Blood pressure, mammograms, or cholesterol screenings these are just a few of the exams that are essential for a woman to stay healthy. Check out the complete list of these tests: