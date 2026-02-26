400,000 New Cases Annually: Oncologist Lists the 5 Most Common Childhood Cancers and Their Warning Signs

Childhood Cancers: 5 Types of Cancers That Are More Common Among Children From Lymphoma to Neuroblastoma, A Pediatric Oncologist's Guide for Parents. Read on to know more.

Childhood Cancer: Most childhood cancers are usually treatable if only they can be diagnosed early. Unlike adult cancers, most childhood cancers have nothing to do with lifestyle or environmental factors. They tend to develop quickly and may present with symptoms that resemble common childhood illnesses, which is why awareness among parents is critical.

5 Most Common Childhood Cancers and Their Warning Signs

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Tushar Patil, Medical Oncologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, shares the top 5 most common types of cancer in kids, and their warning signs and symptoms:

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL): The Most Common Childhood Cancer

It remains the most frequent type of cancer in children, especially Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, which involves the blood and bone marrow. Children have a tendency to feel very feverish for an extended period, feel extremely tired, catch infections quite frequently, appear pale, complain of bone pain, or bleed easily and exhibit bruises. Because such signs and symptoms are typical for viral infections as well, delays in diagnosis are common. Still, a blood test ordered in due time can reveal abnormalities earlier, and thanks to contemporary treatment modalities, survival perspectives have become very high.

Lymphoma in Children: Warning Signs Parents Should Not Ignore

Lymphomas, which include Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas, target the lymphatic system. Swelling of the lymph nodes, such as in the neck, under the arms, or groin, that is painless, accompanied by fever, weight loss, night sweats, or cough, may occur. Although infected lymph nodes may cause swelling, persistent or expanding swelling of the nodes is warranting.

Brain Tumours in Children: Early Symptoms and Red Flags

Brain tumours are some of the most frequent solid tumours experienced by paediatric patients. A headache, vomiting without nausea, visual problems, unbalance, and behavioural changes with altered school performance may signal a brain tumour. However, young children may not express symptoms adequately, increasing the importance of parental awareness.

Neuroblastoma: A Rare but Aggressive Cancer in Infants

Neuroblastoma is usually found in infants and very young children. It's caused by immature nerve tissue, mainly found in the adrenal glands. Other symptoms include swelling of the abdomen, bone pain, irritability, and unexplained fever or dark circles around the eyes. Behavior of the disease can be very variable-from spontaneous regression to aggressive progression.

Wilms Tumour: Kidney Cancer in Children Under Five

Wilms tumour is a type of kidney cancer that generally affects children below the age of five years. It usually presents as a nontender abdominal mass in the course of bath or dressing. Some include blood within the urine, fever, or hypertension. Early surgical intervention with chemotherapy tends to have an excellent prognosis.

Childhood Cancer Survival Rate: Life After Diagnosis

The most important thing for the parents of children whose cancer may be developing is for them never to ignore whatever unusual symptoms they might be showing, even if these don't go away after two weeks. In fact, the best thing for the children in these situations would be diagnosis and treatment, as today, the survival rate for children with cancer is above 80%. This International Childhood Cancer Day, we must be aware of the situation and ensure that every child gets the chance to live, grow, and dream.

Stay aware, Stay Safe!

