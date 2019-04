Grow a spine is an oft-used idiom. Spine or backbone, constituted of vertebral bones, is that part of the body that keeps us standing on our own feet. So, it is metaphorically used in idioms as a symbol of courage and self-sufficiency. But what if our spine gives in? What if one of the vertebral bones slips out of place? Known as spondylolisthesis, this is a condition that mostly affects children who are into athletics. However, it can be a birth defect as well. Spondylolisthesis can be caused by an accident, trauma, stress or infection that leads to the displacement of spine bone. It comes with symptoms like lower back pain, muscle stiffness, numbness or weakness in the legs, pain in buttocks or/and legs. The pain is due to the pressure posed on your spinal cord or nerve roots by the displaced bone. It is possible that one does not experience any symptom even after many years of having this condition. Therefore, it is difficult to self-diagnose spondylolisthesis. Doctors use X-ray to diagnose this condition. It can also be detected with physical examinations that involve checking your posture, observing your spine, looking for muscle tenderness and alignment issues.

Spondylolisthesis patients are treated with the help of physical therapy that includes strengthening of the supportive abdominal and back muscles. But, in severe cases where pain is unbearable, doctors may recommend a surgery. However, there is another way of managing symptoms of this condition: Yoga. Just like clinical physical therapy, it also focusses on stretching the hamstrings and strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. According to a study published in the journal Spine, yoga can improve functional disability and pain intensity effectively. There are certain yoga-based exercises that can help kids with spondylolisthesis manage their condition better improve their quality of life. However, these exercises should be performed under the supervision of a yoga expert only after the spine specialist gives a go ahead.

Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana reduces back pain and muscle stiffness, the two common symptoms of spondylolisthesis. Also known as the Seated Forward Ben pose, it stretches the entire back and strengthen your child’s spine. Performing this asana increases flexibility and releases tension from the upper and lower back as well as neck. Paschimottanasana is considered good for increasing blood circulation and boost metabolism. It can also calm your kid and reduce symptoms of depression and insomnia. Moreover, this yoga pose promotes weight loss. Help your child do strike this pose by following this step-by-step guide.

How to do it:

Start this pose by sitting straight. Stretch your legs out. Inhale and raise your arms up. Now, bend your entire body forward while exhaling. Hold your toes with hands lift your head a bit to deepen the stretch. Breathe and hold the position for approximately 3 minutes. Release and peat the posture for around 10 minutes.

Uttanasana

This yoga pose gives your child’s back, calves, hips and hamstrings a good stretch. Doing this can his tight muscles which, in turn, can relieve the pain of spondylolisthesis. Like other yoga poses, Uttanasana also calms the mind and relives stress, headache, and anxiety. Also known as Forward Bend Pose, it can make your child’s liver and kidneys more active. If she has digestion relation problem, this pose can heal the issues by giving a good massage to her digestive organs. Additionally, this asana can make thighs and knees strong and cure problems like asthma, sinusitis, high blood pressure, and infertility. Help your child do strike this pose by following this step-by-step guide.

How to do it:

Firstly, stand straight, inhale and raise your hands upward. While you exhale, bend forward without tightening your knees. Rest your hands on the ground keeping them parallel to your feet. Unless you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, keep stretching your legs. Maintain this position till you are comfortable. To release, contract your abdomen muscles, inhale and rise slowly.

Balasana

Also known as the Child’s Pose, Balasana stretches and opens up the lower back area that slowly reduces the pain in that area. Considered perfect to do for a kids, this asana gives a good stretch to their hips. Also, Balasana enhances blood circulation, releases fatigue, and stretches shoulders and ankles. Performing this asana daily can strengthen the tendons and ligaments of the knees. Any sleep related problem can be also be solved by doing this yoga pose, thanks to its calming effect. Child’s pose can make your child more energetic. Help her do strike this pose by following this step-by-step guide.

How to do it:

Firstly, kneel down and touch your toes. Now, separate your knees sit on your heels. Exhale and keep your torso between your knees. Raise your hands forward. Breathe and maintain the posture for around 3 minutes. To release, inhale slowly and return to the starting position. Repeat the pose 5 to 10 times.

Trikonasana

This yoga pose stretches your child’s hips, back, thighs, and legs thus reducing spondylolisthesis related pain. It also improves balance and gives flexibility to the groins, hips, and hamstrings. Apart from these benefits, Trikonasana reduces blood pressure, calms the body and releases stress and anxiety. If your kid is obese, she can perform this yoga pose to get rid of the fat deposition in her thighs and arms. Also, Trikonasana can improve her concentration. Digestion related problems can also be cured by performing this asana. Bonus: It stimulates kidney function. Help your child do strike this pose by following this step-by-step guide.

How to do it: