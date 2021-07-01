4-Year-Old Boy With A Small Tumour Treated Using O-Arm Technology

A four-year-old boy was diagnosed with Osteoid osteoma, a benign tumour and was treated using O-arm technology. Read on to know more.





A four-year-old boy would frequently complain of pain in his thigh especially at night, the doctors couldn't initially diagnose it but after a CT scan, he was diagnosed with Osteoid osteoma, a benign form of tumour which usually develops in the shinbone and the thigh bone.

Dr Sandeep Patwardhan Pediatrics Orthopaedic Surgeon from Sancheti Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation said, "It's a small tumour of about 4mm, which makes it difficult to spot, so we would invariably end up removing 2-3 cms of bone. This leads to weakened bones requiring bed rest, and recovery would take two to three months. It was not the best method as sometimes the tumour would have been completely missed, and it would start paining again."

New Technology Used To Treat Tumour Introduced In Pune

The doctors at Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation operated on him successfully by using redefined robotic assistance for spinal surgeries called 'O-arm and stealth navigation technique' on March 4. A handful of doctors in the world use this technique, and it is introduced in Pune.

Dr Patwardhan added, "With the O-arm technique, we were able to monitor all the developments in real-time. There was no need for a city scan or MRI post-operation as we were able to see it on the operation table in real-time. This was not possible before. When conventional techniques carry the small possibility of a patient getting paralyzed post-operation or of acquiring an infection during operation, the robotic spine surgeries can deliver superior outcomes."

How Is Spine Surgery Carried Out?

Spine surgeries are becoming safer, more precise, and delivering superior outcomes. The completely motorized system supports quick and easy handling and a smooth workflow, allowing the surgeon to work in a better-controlled environment and focus entirely on the patient, which reduces the risk of errors. Also, patient safety is maximum - there is no risk of paralysis for the patient with a better outcome.

Throughout the surgery, images are displayed on a large digital flat screen mobile viewing station, providing the surgical team with excellent visibility of the operative field. The precision, reliability, accuracy, and safety of pedicle screw placement can be improvised with the help of O-arm-based intra-operative three-dimensional scans for navigation. The implant-related neurovascular complications can be reduced, and better surgical outcomes can be achieved.

Dr Parag Sancheti, orthopaedic surgeon and Chairman of Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, said, "The spine surgery is becoming safer, more precise and is delivering superior outcomes with redefined robotic assistance technology. O-arm is taking spine surgeries to another level by providing intraoperative 3D imaging. Before a procedure, a full 360-degree scan can be performed in just a few seconds. Then it can demonstrate the proposed position of screws or rods in the spine before they are even applied, and then it confirms its position once placed. As a result of this technology, the effectiveness of the surgery improves, there are fewer complications, and the patient and surgical team are exposed to less radiation."