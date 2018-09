Are you suffering from anxiety and trying to treat it the natural way? In that case you may have been suggested by your doctor to do exercise, eat well and meditate. However, apart from these, there are some ways by which you can beat anxiety. These ways might be little weird but are indeed effective. Find some of them here.

Sniff lavender: Get a candle or burn some lavender incense. Several studies have revealed that scent of lavender can help you in stabilising your mood and curb anxiety. Aromatherapy should be used in a positive way as smell can induce a range of emotions, suggest the experts.

Eat frequently: In case you go empty stomach for a long duration and not eat a piece your blood sugar may drop and this can trigger anxiety and panic attacks. Experts suggest that you should eat right to feed your body what it needs at the right interval of time.

Have sex: An orgasm is one of the fastest, natural ways to increase dopamine and serotonin in your body, according to experts. They say that these neurotransmitters are linked with mood disorders and anxiety decreases with an increase in these neurotransmitters.

Dance: You feel good when you dance and why not? Dancing, like most other exercise in general enhances the feel-good neurotransmitters within our systems, thereby reducing the feeling of anxiety.