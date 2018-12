Waking up fresh is a struggle throughout the year, but it gets even harder during the cold winter months. The temperature is cool, the sun comes out late, the nip in the air feels perfect for lounging in your bed with a blanket. But work beckons and you have to somehow drag yourself to begin your winter mornings. Don’t worry we completely understand your struggle. Here are some tips that’ll help you wake up fresher on cold winter mornings so you can take work and life head on during these dark and dreary four months!

1) Sleep for a full eight hours: Seven to eight hours is crucial to make sure you don’t fall short of any rest. Make sure to sleep early the previous night. Make it a habit of sleeping at the same time every day, so you get used to it. Also, ensure you hot the bed at least 15 minutes before your usual bedtime to give yourself some time to relax and fall asleep. Do not use any tech gadgets or look at bright screens 1 or 2 hours prior to bedtime.

2) Wake up early: Just because it is winter, it doesn’t mean that you should sleep till late. The earlier you wake up, the better it is. Wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends and holidays. Studies have shown that early risers have a significantly lower risk of being depressed than late risers.

3) Exercise: Make it a habit to do stretches, yoga asanas, run or gym right after you wake up. In case you find it too cold to go outside, exercise at home. Workouts like gymming and running are a great way to up your body temperature and get you into shape.

4) Make sure to get some sunlight: Expose yourself to sunlight as soon as possible. Early sun rays are a great way to get vitamin D and feel naturally energized and refreshed.