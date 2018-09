Here are certain supplements and minor lifestyle changes that will you improve your performance in bed © Shutterstock

Have been trying a lot of charm your way in the bedroom, but not getting enough support you’re your little boy? Well, then chances are that you’ve already thought if trying erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra or Levitra. And worry not, because they have proven to work.

And having said that, they do come with a lot of side effects like nausea, headaches, dizziness, and facial flushing. So, before going to the pharmacist, here are certain supplements and minor lifestyle changes that will you improve your performance in bed.

Panax ginseng: Also known as red ginseng, it has been used to treat erectile dysfunction since long. It works by dilating blood vessels and increasing the blood flow to the penis. A small study of 45 men found that men with erectile dysfunction saw improvement in their symptoms after eight weeks of ginseng supplementation, compared to eight weeks of placebo.

Acupuncture: Acupuncture’s been touted as a potential treatment for a lot of condition, including erectile dysfunction. Experts say that it works through the mechanism of sensory nerves and pain fibres to treat ED. However, they also say that acupuncture itself doesn’t change how the blood vessels in the penis work, and it may not work on some occasions.

Weight loss: If you are looking to lose weight, and need some motivation then let this be your line: Obesity decreases testosterone levels, and testosterone is important for sexual health. Losing weight also helps in you gaining more confidence. Experts say that people feel more attractive when they lose weight, and it makes them feel turned on, and that makes them open to having sex.

More sleep: Losing out on the recommended hours of sleep can also contribute to erectile dysfunction. To begin with, not sleeping lowers testosterone levels, which damages normal sexual function. Also, it raises the body’s stress response. You have a simple fix: Get at least 8-9 hours of sleep every night.

Watch less porn: Don’t get us wrong! Porn has a lot of health benefits. But if you are seeing that you are only getting erection when you are alone and not with your partner, then that’s a problem. And that can be attributed to your porn habits. Experts say that those men who have trouble need to understand that their sense of inadequacy isn’t realistic, because their expectations are based on porn.