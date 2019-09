Friendship can also improve self-confidence and self-worth and help you deal with trauma like illness. ©shutterstock

Friendships can influence your mental health. Friends boost your mood by just being there. They provide companionship and keep loneliness away. Friends can help you cope with difficult life situations and help you deal with trauma and stress. In fact, they are the rocks that you can lean on whenever you need support.

According to researchers from the University of Michigan, just talking to friends can offer mental health benefits. The journal Social Psychological and Personality Science published this study. Researchers say that being with friends also improve cognitive abilities.

Friendship can increase a person’s sense of belonging and purpose. In fact, having a close friend can boost happiness and reduce stress. Friendship can also improve self-confidence and self-worth and help you deal with trauma like illness, loss of a loved one and divorce. Having a friend can also make you more likely to take care of yourself and your health.

Let us look at a few mental health benefits of friendship.

Friendship will help you sleep better

If you share a good relationship with friends, it will have a calming effect on you. It will also increase your sense of security. This will ensure a good night’s sleep for you. Hence, friendship can help you sleep better.

Friendship will keep stress and anxiety away

You can share everything with friends. Just talking about the day can help lighten your mind. This ensures that you have less stress and anxiety too. Just sharing your experiences, thoughts and feelings can help you cope with your mental struggles. This will help you deal with the stress of modern lifestyle and the associated anxiety that results from it.

It will reduce your risk of depression

Friendship will reduce your risk of depression. Being with friends will make you less lonely and keep you happy. Your friends will make sure you are never unhappy or depressed. If you have a lot of friends, you will not have the time to be depressed.

Friendship improves your social skills

Your friends can improve your confidence and self-esteem. This will help you when you interact with others. Your friends have a big role to play when it comes to how you socialise. All this will improve your socialising skills.