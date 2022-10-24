4 Ways Chronic Stress Can Impact Your Brain Health

4 Ways Chronic Stress Can Impact Your Brain Health

Everyone is aware that stress is a major part of life. But, did you know about the range of impacts it can have?

Stress is definitely a part of life and everyone is aware of it. It can be more severe and frequent for some people as compared to others. While some people might be unable to deal with it, others people might be better equipped. People who are unable to manage or deal with stress often face unmanageable situations and they often lead to severe and negative outcomes on their health. Stress is not just bad for mental health but also for our brain. It can make you feel tired and rained. This feeling takes place as a result of stress and not any other physical activity. Chronic stress can destroy your brain health but many people are still unaware of how this happens.

4 WAYS STRESS CAN MAJORLY IMPACT YOUR HEALTH

Know what stress can do to you.

Stress Can Shrink Your Brain

Chronic stress results in higher cortisol levels. Studies found high cortisol lower brain volumes and reduced gray matter in the prefrontal cortex, (the part of the brain that helps with self-control, attention, etc. And shrinks grey matter in the occipital lobe, which is the visual processing center. Grey matter is important as

TRENDING NOW

Normally, an alert person's brain has moderate amounts of chemical messengers that lead the prefrontal cortex to take charge and perform high-level thinking. Weaker control of thoughts, emotions and actions. But with stress, those chemical signals can flood the brain. So instead of information processing and flowing, the threat system of the brain is activated.

Risks Of Developing Mental Illness

Ongoing stress can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Stress impacts one's hormones, heart, and metabolism and unmanaged chronic stress lead to long-term changes in brain structure and function, which may lead to different mental illnesses.

Excess Stress Can Kill Brain Cells

According to researchers, the neurons in the brain's hippocampus can get killed because of extreme stressful events on a persons life. The Hippocampus is a part of the brain which is responsible for showing emotions, having memory and learning.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES