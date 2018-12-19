4 Tricks To Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels In Check During Christmas

December is the month of fun, festivities food and wine. This month can be a little tricky for diabetics as they have to be strict about what they eat. But don't worry. These small steps will help you breeze through the festive season without compromising on your fun and food.

Christmas is here and New year is just around the corner. And this is the time we tend to overindulge in unhealthy foods and drinks. During the festive season, it is hard to maintain our fitness routines. The holiday season can be challenging for patients suffering from diabetes. It is advisable to visit your doctor beforehand to assess your blood glucose levels, as it will help you figure out how much you can deviate from your routine.

Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients says, "During festivals, there is a fluctuation in fasting and after-food sugar levels. The HbA1c levels also increase, resulting in a higher risk of developing diabetes-related complications. So, you should also check your HbA1C levels as well. You should self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), which will help you achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. Moreover, family members and friends should help people with diabetes to be on the track during festivals. Also, don't forget to discuss with your expert about adjusting your medications and insulin regimen." Here, Murudkar briefs about how diabetics can eat mindfully and stay healthy during Christmas.

Say no to sugar or artificial sweeteners

"If you are a diabetic then you should opt for natural alternatives like jaggery, dates and fig pulp, instead of going for artificial sweeteners and sugar. You can also add fruits and nuts to your sweets and cookies. See to it that you eat multigrain cookies which can are loaded with fibre. Soluble fibre can help you enhance improve blood sugar management by slowing down your digestion, leading to more stable blood sugar levels after eating. Keep monitoring your sugar levels from time to time after and before your meals. This will prevent you from going overboard," highlights Marudkar.

Make a judicious choice of foods

Diabetics should plan their portions wisely. " You should make sure that you opt for simple carbs in your meals. Eat grilled chicken and fish with veggies. A salad can be a healthy addition as well. Your diet should be rich in fibre and regulate the portion size and avoid extra helpings," says Murudkar. In case you tend to go overboard or end up eating what you should not have, don't feel guilty. Speak to your expert on how to get back on track gradually.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking water is linked to eating fewer calories, as well as less sugar and salt. If you are a diabetic, you might get dehydrated because higher than normal blood glucose depletes body fluids. So, in case your blood glucose is higher then you should have more fluids. This is why thirst is one of the main symptoms of diabetes.

Avoid skipping meals

You may end up skipping a meal or two in the rush of festivities. But it's not a good idea, especially for a diabetic patient as it can immediately lead to dangerous blood sugar swings. A skipped meal may alter the balance between food intake and insulin production, due to which your blood sugar levels can drop. It can also lead to nausea and diarrhoea.

